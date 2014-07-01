Companies

Ethos Private Equity consortium acquires 80% of RTT

01 July 2014 - 17:00 PM Evan Pickworth

A PRIVATE equity consortium led by South Africa’s Ethos Private Equity, including the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) as co-investors, has acquired 80% of Africa’s largest privately-owned parcel distribution company RTT.

While the amount of the transaction was not disclosed, Ethos confirmed on Tuesday a total of about R8bn had been raised in their sixth fund, of which this deal forms part.

The other key shareholder in the consortium is African Development Partners II, a private equity fund advised by Development Partners International. The Government Employees Pension Fund, the largest pension fund in Africa, is represented by the PIC.

RTT’s current senior management team and a black empowerment staff trust will hold the remainder of RTT’s share capital.

"Our shared vision of growth will take RTT to new heights by expanding our offerings and tailoring these services to specific customer needs," said Freddy Moore, RTT Group CEO.

Anthonie de Beer, partner at Ethos Private Equity said the plan was to grow the business in tandem with a developing middle class and benefit from increasing usage of e-commerce.

"The consortium considers RTT a very attractive investment opportunity. RTT’s management team is experienced and energised; we look forward to collaborating with them to grow RTT to achieve full potential," he said.

RTT has a combined fleet in excess of 1,200 vehicles and employs close to 5,000 people. Revenues are in excess of R2.5bn a year.

 

