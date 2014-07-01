City gears up for Durban July

DURBAN is ready to roll out the red carpet for about 63,000 socialites, fashionistas and punters expected to grace the annual Vodacom Durban July race on Saturday.

The city expects to rake in more than R111m directly, and a lot more if local vendors, taverns and shebeens are taken into the account.

On Tuesday morning, the Greyville racecourse area was bustling with activity as organisers put final touches on preparations for the weekend extravaganza.

The racecourse has had a R150m facelift.

Philip Sithole, head of eThekwini Municipality’s business support, markets and tourism unit said on Tuesday that the hospitality industry would be making the most of the event as visitors would be spending money on clothing, food, drinks, accommodation, hiring cars, etc.

"Our focus will also to make sure that the townships’ hospitality industries benefit. Some celebrities have booked B&Bs in Umlazi, KwaMashu and Clermont, and we have several events lined up in these townships as part of the Vodacom Durban July experience," said Mr Sithole.

Federated Hospitality Association East Coast spokesman Charles Preece urged socialites and punters to book early because hotels and other accommodation are expected to be fully booked in the days ahead of the event.

"Only limited places are still available. The Durban July combined with the school holidays means it is one of the big weekends in Durban and a lot of hotels are going to be full. We always encourage people to book as early as possible."

Mr Preece said the event took place at the time when the hospitality industry was facing recession. "Therefore everyone wants to make the most of an event like this."

Over the years the event has been known for its colourful fashion parade. This year is likely to be more of the same.

Durban-based fashion designer, Mthunzi Memela, said he was working around the clock to prepare exotic dresses and other wears for the event.

"I have never been this busy. People are making last minute appointments and they want the fashion in time for this event. I have hired two assistants but we can barely cope with demand," he said.

Many punters have already put their money on certain horses ahead of the main, R3.5m race. Betting firm Gold Circle said betting had opened but it was still too early to determine which was the favourite horse.

On Tuesday, metro police spokesman Sbonelo Mchunu said officers would be directing traffic and enforce road regulations, and said some roads would be closed from Friday to Sunday.