BUSINESS DAY TV: Government and private sector investments must be enabled

BUSINESS DAY TV: We’ve had a few more pieces to add to the economic puzzle and joining me now on News Leader to discuss today’s credit and money supply numbers, as well as the trade data, is Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib.

Kevin, for you what’s more pertinent, that we had a lower trade deficit in the most recent reading, or that we’ve had a slump in imports particularly machinery and equipment, and also vehicle imports?

KEVIN LINGS: It’s more telling the slump in imports… it tells us a lot about what’s happening in the domestic economy and essentially the read-through for me is that this economy is weak and, as a consequence of that, we import less. So one of the strange things about the South African economy is that as we weaken, our trade numbers tend to look better. That’s mostly because exports hold up if the world’s doing okay… domestically we’ve got softer growth and we don’t need as much imports and… that’s what’s playing out at the moment. If I look at the breakdown of imports though, the concern is the nature of the slowdown. In other words, it tends to be at this stage items that would feed typically into the investment cycle telling us that part of the economy is especially weak right now.

BDTV: You would expect something better wouldn’t you if the government was pressing ahead with its infrastructure development programme which they’re always telling us about, but one doesn’t see very much evidence of it happening?

KL: Yes… remember for a couple of years we’ve been saying… we’re going to ramp up… systematically ramp up infrastructure. Broadly across the public sector and then hopefully drawing at some point, private sector investment. Unfortunately we just haven’t seen that happen. We’ve had some improvement in public sector investment, driven by really three entities, Eskom, Sanral and Transnet, and that’s the key drivers of our infrastructure right now. It hasn’t broadened enough into provincial and municipal type infrastructure, and therefore it also hasn’t drawn in the private sector, so we haven’t seen private sector starting to invest on the back of renewed infrastructure. In fact private sector… the last number I saw… investment by private sector was growing at 1% and that’s telling you that… that includes maintenance, there’s not much happening there. So we’re still waiting for the public sector to gain the momentum that would then draw in the private sector. I think though we’ve got to get past a couple of hurdles. The most obvious is to reduce the electricity problem, in other words, it’s very unlikely that the private sector would invest knowing that there’s an electricity constraint. Equally we need to see a better improvement in the rail capacity and in port capacity. Therefore you know that if you’re investing, let’s say you’ve got the electricity, you’d also want to know that whatever you’re producing you can export through the rail and harbour system. So we do have to lift some of the constraints in the economy before you see private sector investment. What the trade numbers are suggesting is that there’s not enough of anything happening. There’s not enough government investment and there’s certainly not enough private sector investment.

BDTV: And also on the export side of things… our trade numbers are looking better, they should look even better if you think that the global economy is growing, and the rand is so weak, and yet the boom in exports is not materialising?

KL: That’s right. So you would have expected by now that our export trade numbers would be, not so impressive but they would be standing out as a positive feature. That’s not happening. If you convert our exports into dollars, which is what matters, they’re declining year on year and they’ve been declining for many months. So that’s telling us that in volume terms we’re not seeing the traction that we would want to see and you would expect that… exports would do better given the world growth, given that it’s developed and emerging markets are now growing… not at a fantastic base but you’ve got some growth there and you’ve got the weaker rand. So the take-away is that having a weaker rand is no guarantee that you’ll get export performance. It makes you, yes, a little bit more competitive but you have to go beyond that. It’s not just about price competitiveness… you can’t just simply say in SA… weaken the rand and then we’ll export. It takes more than that.

BDTV: I suppose that links… because you do refer briefly to the labour situation in your commentary today… you might be producing at a fairly competitive price but if you can’t make anything to sell then that’s bad….

KL: That’s right and also many companies haven’t really developed the export capability as we may have had a couple of years ago. In other words, over time what happens is… let’s say the rand is strong, you feel you’re not competitive and you give up on many of your export initiatives, so that means the contacts you have internationally, the trade fairs you stop going to those, you stop participating. Then you find that the rand weakens and you say “I’d like to export again”. But all of those potential customers… they’ve moved on, they’ve found other suppliers. You have to start your long process of starting to submit bids for work. You’ve got to go to trade fairs, you have to look at what products are available, what do customers want… and it can take many years to build that back up again. I think SA lost that export capability a couple of years ago.

BDTV: That’s really unfortunate. The one thing though that maybe doesn’t totally square with a very depressed private sector is when you look at the credit numbers that were out today. You’ve got unsecured lending and you’ve got consumer spending but, private company borrowings have actually risen and they’ve risen the most in those three major categories… so what does that indicate, that there is some life or the borrowings are telling us a different picture?

KL: So if you break down credit it is an interesting story. Firstly, consumer credit not happening, the growth rate is 4.3%, it’s below inflation, there’s not momentum in consumer credit. Unsecured credit, personal loans, that’s all but evaporated. Mortgage credit, the growth of the housing market… that’s not happening. Mortgage credit growing at just over 4% or 3%. So we know this has not been driven by the household sector or by the individual. Where we do have credit, it’s all corporate credit and that growth rate is around 13% and you would say in this context, that’s reasonably good credit growth, and in value terms it’s respectable. So then you’ve got to say, “where is that money going?” We think part of it is funding some of the expansions in the rest of Africa, in other words, South African businesses are going into the rest of Africa, undertaking some operations, using some working capital and we think that instead of funding their operations from countries that they are going into, they’re funding it locally using local banks and then transferring those funds to undertake some of those ventures. That’s part of it… also some part of it is some investment in renewable energy projects and if I looked at the fixed investment component, while we’re saying that fixed investment is fairly dull, boring, not happening, the one little sign of good activity is renewable energy projects like solar, wind, etc and we’ve seen some of those projects being funded through the banking system… so that’s part of it. And then another part of it is just generally trade finance, in other words, trying to pay for imports versus exports and that just draws in a little bit more money. But I don’t think it’s vibrant enough at a company level to say “wow, there’s a huge expansion going on from private sector business that we’re missing out on”. It’s much more related to individual projects and partly expansion into Africa.

BDTV: And lastly… money supply. It grew what 7.6% from 7% in April, so it’s for the month of May… you say it’s very modest in the context of an inflation target of 3% to 6%… what should it be that would indicate that we’re on a slightly more normal healthy economy?

KL: Your money supply would typically grow in line with nominal GDP (gross domestic product). So to think about nominal GDP you would take inflation, let’s say that’s 6% and add real GDP. Let’s say that was around 2%… you would have money supply typically growing at a minimum of 8%, and then you would hope for a little bit more than that, it won’t necessarily be inflationary but you would be saying we’ve got enough money supply to help facilitate economic activity. At the moment our money supply growth is a little bit shy of that… not dramatically so, but it’s telling you that in the current environment we don’t have a problem with excess money supply therefore we shouldn’t have any inflation problem driven by surplus cash moving around the system. And in fact I would argue a little bit the opposite… we need a little bit more money supply, a little bit more credit.