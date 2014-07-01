Activity in the manufacturing sector improves

ACTIVITY in the manufacturing sector improved in June but remained below the desired levels, an index showed on Tuesday.

The Kagiso purchasing managers index (PMI), which indicates activity in the manufacturing sector, rose 2.3 index points to 46.6 in June.

An index level of above 50 is required to point to an expansion in manufacturing activity.

Despite the improvement, the average PMI for the second quarter stood at 46.1 index points compared with the first quarter’s 50.6.

Kagiso Asset Management’s head of research, Abdul Davids, said although this could suggest actual factory output in the second quarter was "under pressure", manufacturing’s contribution to economic growth could be "less negative" in the second quarter compared with the first.

He said this was "mainly due to the solid actual production figure for April".

Statistics South Africa figures showed that manufacturing production increased by 3.5% month on month in April.

The improvement in the Kagiso PMI was mainly driven by a strong recovery in the employment subindex to 49.3 in June from 37.2 in May.

Mr Davids said the expansion in the employment subindex was a return to "more normal levels" rather than a "fundamental improvement" in employment in the sector.

Two subindices that have the highest weightings fell in June, indicating the pressure on manufacturing output.

The new sales orders subindex fell to 43.9 in June from 44.8, while the business activity subindex was down for a third consecutive month to 39.5 from 42.5.

Mr Davids said the continuation of a platinum mining strike during most of June was likely to weigh on domestic demand and lead to a decline in new sales orders.

The resumption of production at platinum mines should help support demand for some of the manufacturing subsectors in coming months, Mr Davids said.

The price index rose slightly to 73.8 in June from 70.8 amid fuel increases that are among the main input costs for producers.

Producers remain confident of better business conditions in six months’ time. The expected business conditions subindex fell slightly, but remained above the key 50 index point mark at 58.3.

The PMI leading indicator, which is the ratio between new sales orders and inventories, fell further below one, "not boding well for future production growth" Mr Davids said.

Mr Davids noted that South Africa’s PMI remained well below international levels. Manufacturing PMIs in the US and China were showing strong improvements.