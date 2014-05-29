Accountancy body warns of revenue reporting costs

MANDATORY revenue reporting changes from 2017 could be costly for some companies because of the significant processing effort that will be required, the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) said on Wednesday.

This is the first major new standard the International Accounting Standards Board — the independent standard-setting body of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Foundation — has issued in more than three years. It was issued on Wednesday in response to requests by investors for reporting transparency after the 2008-09 crisis, where toxic investments were palmed off on unsuspecting buyers.

The new directive is a converged standard issued jointly with the US’s Financial Accounting Standards Board and will apply for years beginning on or after January 1 2017.

According to the IFRS Foundation, which worked on the project from conception, the main objective is to remove inconsistencies and weaknesses in existing revenue recognition with a single revenue recognition model that will improve comparability over a range of industries, companies and geographical boundaries.

Revenue will now be recognised when control of the promised goods or services is transferred to the customer. But Saica said on Wednesday the requirement to identify each component of a contract sold, and monitor the delivery of each obligation, will need significant processing effort, which will mean changes to information technology systems.

It said firms should not "leave it too late" to find out how the standard, IFRS 15, will affect them.

"The new standard will ensure investors around the world have comparability when looking at the revenue figure over a range of industries, companies and geographical boundaries," Saica’s project director of financial reporting, Sue Ludolph, said.

"Investors rely on key ratios to assess the company’s ability to sustain it in the future. From large institutional investors to the man in the street, before investing you need to understand the key driver of a company’s performance — revenue."

It means a cellphone contract service provider, for example, that sells a cellphone package for two years with a "free" phone would have to recognise revenue for the phone up front and only the revenue allocated to the contract would be recognised over the service delivery period. At present, all revenue is generally recognised over the service delivery period.

The sectors expected to be most affected by the changes include construction, telecommunications, entertainment, and media.