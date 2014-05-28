Nombembe calls for small business support

MUCH work is needed to improve municipal financial management, and the government needs to clear bottlenecks to the growth and support of small businesses by state agencies, former auditor-general Terence Nombembe said on Tuesday.

With service delivery protests still flaring up across the country, departments’ ability to achieve clean audits remains a far-off challenge.

In 2011-12, only 5% of municipalities achieved clean audits, and just 17% of 450 government departments and public entities. In 2012-13, this was 22%, with six provinces bettering their audit findings.

"Although some municipalities have improved, a lot of intervention from auditors is still needed," said Mr Nombembe, who has entered the private sector as CEO of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants. He hopes to trigger "a lot of support" for skills development to help grow improvement in government departments.

"Unless you can get government to be efficient, the private sector is also likely to feel the pain. Professionals want to work with government agencies, but if there are no efficiencies it slows down the pace of economic activity," he said.

Mr Nombembe will drive programmes that support the incubation of small business ideas to help them get backing based on professional business principles.

He said it was imperative to get government agencies to be supportive of small businesses. Some of the bottlenecks were with government agencies. "We need to get efficiencies there to drive small businesses."

While there is a programme to help improve financial management levels in government departments, Mr Nombembe said: "We need leaders that are willing to embrace the capacity we have to support and help.

"It is work in progress to get buy-in from government departments. It certainly does require a larger degree of engagement with key government decision-makers," he said.

He left the government on a positive note when his nonrenewable seven-year term expired at the end of last year.

The challenge was to ensure improvements in public entities and departments were maintained.

Auditor-general Thembekile Makwetu recently reported to Parliament that although 58% of entities tested avoid ed qualified reports in 2012-13, there was R2bn in wasteful expenditure, R26.4bn in irregular spending and R2.3bn in unauthorised spending. Wasteful and irregular spending had increased more than 33%.

Lindani Dhlamini, who heads SekelaXabiso — an accounting firm run by young, black women, and which trains and employs people primarily from previously disadvantaged backgrounds — said on Tuesday that corporate training programmes were the key to transforming education in South Africa.

"The entire state of education in South Africa is one of our biggest challenges as a nation. We have the choice as business leaders to either sit back, blame the government, or apartheid, and wait the 20 years that it might take to transform education and then hopefully reap the benefits. Or, we can put training programmes into place and reap the benefits now, while adding to the transformation of education in this country."

Ms Dhlamini called for more learnerships within industries.

"We really can contribute to transforming the education system this way while also positively contributing to our economy," she said.