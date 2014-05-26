Sovereign fund not a quick fix for SA

MANY countries have set up government-owned sovereign wealth funds to accelerate their investment potential, but such a move is unlikely to be a silver bullet for South Africa’s own growth ills.

These funds are state investment vehicles that hold and manage or administer large pools of public funds. But for such funds to be effective, money must come from somewhere, and South Africa does not stand out as a powerful candidate due to its trade and fiscal deficits, lack of privatisation and slow resource exports.

The economy is creeping along, growing at below 2%; the government is battling to balance its books; the rand recently hit a five-year worst level; and the resources sector is in a state of turmoil, with strike action and draconian legislation holding back investment.

Across the continent, the African Development Bank has predicted that only $40bn of the annual $93bn Africa needs to begin closing the gap on its infrastructure shortcomings is available. In 2010 already, sovereign wealth funds were put forward as potential vehicles to help close this gap in the decade to 2020.

In South Africa, talk of such a fund formed part of the New Growth Path, a development plan that called for steps to prevent the rand from being uncompetitive and for the fund to manage foreign reserves "more actively". But it has never happened.

A senior vice-president at global research and risk specialists Teneo, Anne Frühauf, says governance issues are emerging as a concern.

"Speaking to policy makers and Bretton Woods officials, I get the feeling the model is coming under review. Nigeria’s fund has leaked massive amounts of money, to put it politely. From a governance perspective, perhaps Norway or Botswana (are) better examples to follow."

Growth of sovereign wealth funds in other African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana and Angola, has been fuelled by big oil and gas finds. In contrast, SA has not enjoyed the benefit of higher commodity prices and does not have high savings rates.

This has not stopped Zimbabwe from jumping on the bandwagon and planning to launch its own fund.

According to PwC there has been a rapid accumulation of foreign assets by many sovereign wealth funds, particularly by oil-exporting and some Asian nations, thanks to high oil prices, financial globalisation and sustained large global imbalances.

Ms Frühauf says the International Monetary Fund is "shifting its advice" and no longer views these funds as the only advisable solution.

Another key concern is "intergenerational equity". The model implies a transfer of wealth to future generations, and while such a model may make sense for a country such as Norway, in a poor country immediate investment needs to be tackled.

"So the question is about how to balance savings with investments," says Ms Frühauf. Some of the solutions under discussion (possibly in combination with a sovereign wealth fund) include state-led infrastructure investment and development banks.

Masimo Magerman, MD of Mergence, which has more than R14bn in assets under management and runs a high-impact and socially responsible debt fund, says investing in foreign and more industrialised nations with reserves "does not make sense" for SA. While developing nations’ funds, he says, are now investing in other emerging markets to chase higher returns, it would be better for South Africa to invest domestically to improve gross domestic product and its own structural shortcomings.

"We would send the wrong message and be perceived as funnellers of capital if we raise cash and invest it outside South Africa," he says.

According to Mr Magerman, South Africa remains a "bond play".

The South African government has successfully raised money from overseas markets before to plug shortfalls, and plans to continue with this successful model — the Treasury wants to raise as much as $1.5bn a year in foreign debt markets for the next three years.

But PwC says growth in sovereign wealth funds is set to continue over the next decade.

Such funds are growing fast and their presence in international capital markets is becoming more prominent. According to PwC’s research, total assets under management are above $5-trillion and are set to surge to nearly $9-trillion by 2020. Those funds based in the Middle East and Africa will grow the fastest, with the Asia Pacific region also seeing a rapid rise in assets.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s chief investment strategist, Michael Hartnett, says the greatest growth of assets under management is taking place in sovereign wealth funds. Based on KPMG research, growth is up nearly 60% since 2008.