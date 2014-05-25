Wiese shrugs off his thwarted Shoprite bid

SEVEN years after Christo Wiese, SA’s richest man, failed in a R15-billion bid to buy out small shareholders and delist Shoprite from the JSE, he says he has “no regrets” over the doomed bid.

Wiese and Brait offered R25.50, then raised this to R28 a share after criticism from shareholders, to buy out minority shareholders. Shoprite’s shares now trade at R167/share, which shows Wiese and Brait would have got Shoprite for a steal .

“I’m obviously delighted that Shoprite performed so well over the last seven years,” said Wiese.

“It’s a wonderful company, and it has tremendous potential. We’ve only really just started in Africa though we were pioneers of South African retailers into Africa and have been there for 20 years.”

Had the bid succeeded, it would have followed the Pepkor deal. In 2004, Wiese and Brait bought Pepkor for R2.1-billion by buying out minorities and delisting it from the JSE.

A retail boom followed, which led to Pepkor’s value soaring. In its annual report, Brait put a value of R18.9-billion on Pepkor by December, an almost tenfold rise since the buyout.

The soaring retail environment of the mid-2000s made Wiese enormously wealthy, overtaking Johann Rupert, Patrice Motsepe and the Oppenheimers to become South Africa’s richest man with a fortune north of $4.1-billion.

He is the single-largest investor in Shoprite (which operates in 16 countries in Africa) and Pepkor (11 countries in Africa, and Australia, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia).

Pepkor, which targets low-income earners, plans to expand across Africa to add to its 2800 stores in southern Africa. Wiese said Pepkor was targeting Nigeria, Angola and possibly Zimbabwe. But in South Africa, retailers are struggling.

“If the economy does not grow then it’s very difficult to grow because you just have to fight that much harder for market share,” said Wiese.

• This article was first published in Sunday Times: Business Times