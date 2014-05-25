SIGN POST: Look out, here comes Motorola once more

THE Motorola brand is about to make a comeback in South Africa. For many who bought their first cellphones in the mid-1990s, it was a name that stood alongside Nokia as the trusted choice.

Its 5200 flip-phone was almost as popular back then as the iconic Nokia 2110.

For a decade, it was one of the two leading phone brands globally.

Then, like Nokia, it collapsed in the face of the smartphone revolution. It remained a significant brand in the US, but vanished in South Africa and in emerging markets.

In 2011, Google bought the company and all the patents that came with it, but could not figure out how to make it work. Two years later, it announced it was passing the parcel on to Lenovo.

When that deal closes, probably in the next three months, the game changes again.

At a press briefing in Beijing this week, Lenovo executive vice-president Liu Jun, head of its Mobility Business Group, revealed a dual-brand smartphone strategy.

“In phase one, after we close the deal, we will maintain two brands,” he said. “We will leverage the Lenovo brand mainly in emerging markets, and in mature markets we will leverage the Motorola brand as our premium brand. But we will maintain the Motorola brand in some emerging markets.” South Africa falls somewhere in between. But the brand Lenovo will bring here is likely to be Motorola.

“South Africa is a very important market but a very different market,” said Liu Jun. “In the Middle East and Africa region, South Africa is the only mature market dominated by carriers, so it is necessary to enter that market.

“We will finalise our plan for entering the South African market after we close the deal. Our current thinking is that we will leverage the Motorola product to enter that market.” When Google originally bought Motorola — ostensibly to lay its hands on a vast pile of patents — Lenovo approached it to take the hardware off the search giant’s hands. Google said no. But, 18 months and little progress later, it changed its corporate mind.

This time, it was Google that made the phone call. Lenovo had recognised Motorola as a good fit all along and jumped at the chance. It is already quantifying the benefits.

“Our first benefit from the acquisition is intellectual property,” said Liu Jun. “Motorola has a lot of IP and a very good contractual agreement with Google. Second, we acquired the research and development ability. Third, it has an existing relationship with carriers.

So we get three assets from the deal.” A less obvious benefit is legal protection. In an industry in which smartphone giants sue each other for billions when even the germ of an idea is borrowed without permission or licence, Lenovo has bought both a buffer and a friend.

According to Liu Jun, the company has a legal agreement with Google that will result in the Silicon Valley-based company helping to protect the intellectual property of the Beijing-headquartered business.

That fine print symbolises Lenovo ’s evolution from a Chinese business to a global brand.

Ironically, it comes at a time of high tension between China and the US about industrial espionage and intellectual property rights.

But both countries want access to each other’s markets, and there are worse places to start than with household names in hitech.

