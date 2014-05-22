Inflation’s rise shows no signs of slowing

INFLATION continued unabated last month, breaching the 3%-6% target band for the first time since August last year.

Rising inflation increases the possibility of more interest rate hikes, although an increase is not expected when the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) announces its rates decision on Thursday.

Fourteen economists surveyed by BDlive forecast no change to interest rates.

They believe that a firmer rand which, for now, slightly improves the inflation outlook for next year, and concerns over the effect higher interest rates could have on South Africa’s weak economic growth, will see the MPC leave borrowing rates unchanged.

But markets have been caught by surprise before. In January, the Bank unexpectedly raised the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.5%, on concerns about higher inflation.

The MPC forecast in March that inflation would breach the Bank’s 3%-6% target range this quarter, and would return to within this band only in the second quarter of next year.

Statistics South Africa figures on Wednesday strengthened this view. Stats SA released data showing the consumer price index (CPI) increased 6.1% in April compared with a year ago, driven higher by increases in food, petrol, and insurance and personal care costs.

The 6.1% increase was against a BDlive median consensus forecast of 6% from a survey of 14 economists.

Prices increased 0.5% from March to April.

Projections by the MPC that inflation will go even higher leave the door open for further monetary policy tightening, possibly at the July meeting.

The Bank has already indicated that borrowing costs might have to rise again, but that this would be "data dependent".

HSBC SA economist David Faulkner said a 50-basis-points rate increase was possible in the third quarter, as "future CPI readings spike higher".

Economist Busisiwe Radebe said Nedbank projected rates to rise by 25 basis points at two of the next four meetings.

In March, the MPC expected inflation to peak at 6.6% in the fourth quarter, and to average 6.3% this year and 5.8% next year.

"The MPC’s inflation forecast is already bearish," said Rand Merchant Bank senior economist Carmel Nel.

"The latest inflation number will still be viewed as being in line with what they have been expecting," Ms Nel said.

Economists will closely monitor the tone of the MPC statement, particularly what is said regarding the inflation and economic growth outlooks.

These can help indicate what action the Bank is likely to take in future. An upward revision to the Bank’s inflation outlook would support the case for another interest rate increase, while a downward revision to the economic growth outlook could count against it.

The Bank currently sees the economy growing 2.6% this year, although low growth in the first quarter could see this forecast being revised downwards.

Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop said the April inflation data were already historical and that the Reserve Bank would be more interested in next year’s inflation outlook.

She said the MPC’s inflation forecast for next year should remain unchanged, or fall slightly, given the strength in the rand. Ms Bishop also suggested that any further interest rate hikes this year were unlikely to change the outcome for inflation in the remainder of the year significantly, because of "lags".

The interest rate increase in January would further moderate demand for this year and keep the demand component of CPI inflation — which she said was CPI excluding all administered prices and food and beverage prices — subdued, she said.

The rand has appreciated to about R10.40/$, compared to levels of about R10.85/$ when the MPC met two months ago.

The rand plays a role in the determination of local prices. A slightly firmer rand implies less costly imports.

Some economists said the effects of the significant rand weakness last year were still working their way into the economy, particularly where food prices were concerned.

BNP Paribas Cadiz economist Jeff Schultz said food inflation had consistently been higher than expected this year, with evidence that sustained weakness in the rand, and higher grain prices, were starting to creep through into domestic prices in "a more meaningful way".

Stats SA data showed that food prices increased 8.2% year on year in April.

Mr Schultz expected food inflation to continue weighing on headline CPI in coming months.

Stats SA figures also showed that core inflation, which strips out food, petrol and electricity, increased 5.5% year on year in April — unchanged from March.

Barclays Africa economists expected both headline and core inflation to "rise anew" in May and to "grind higher" throughout the year.

They forecast headline CPI to peak at 6.9% in November this year while core would peak at 6.3% in January next year.

They said an uncertain outlook for food prices would be a key variable for headline CPI.