Zimbabwe executives speak out

TOP executives of SABMiller’s Zimbabwean Delta unit and Barclays Zimbabwe have broken the deafening silence of the country’s business sector, urging President Robert Mugabe to pass reforms to revive the ailing economy.

The World Bank, citing low investment inflows and weaker growth in key sectors such as mining and agriculture, last month cut its estimate for Zimbabwe’s economic growth from 4.2% to 3%.

This week’s public call by executives for reform reflects the fast deterioration in the economy, said economists.

Barclays Zimbabwe managing director George Guvamatanga said that things could not continue this way after the bank had to ask its London-based parent for $40m in credit.

“The economic landscape requires significant decisive interventions to enhance investor confidence, promote local production and contain imports bills.”

Guvamatanga said at his company’s AGM in Harare that local and foreign investors wanted clarity on critical policies.

The bank’s chief financial officer, Samuel Matsekete, confirmed after the meeting that Barclays Zimbabwe had “received lines of credit from within the (parent) group and that is because the group has seen opportunities”.

Guvamatanga said “under a stable to improving economic landscape” the bank could “sustain growth” in its loan book and core activities.

He said that his bank had bucked trends in the Zimbabwean banking sector -in which units of Nedbank, Standard Bank and Standard Chartered are major players — by maintaining nonperforming loans at 1% against an industry average of about 16%.

Zimbabwean banks are struggling to shrug off a liquidity crunch that has imposed tough operating parameters in a country where productivity has plummeted.

But it isn’t just the banking sector that is suffering. Delta, the Zimbabwe associate unit of SABMiller, managed no growth at all in the year to March.

Delta CEO Pearson Gowero said at a results briefing in Harare on Wednesday that urgent policy interventions were required to lift Zimbabwe out of its troubles.

“I think one thing that is apparent is that we are witnessing worsening economic fundamentals. Everyone was hopeful post the election in July last year.

“I think some part of that hope is slowly turning into some kind of despair,” he said.

Delta, which has the highest capitalisation on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange of about $1bn, said however that it paid $180.1m in tax during the financial year to March.

Revenue and operating income both fell 1% -to $625.5m and $134.2m, respectively. Lager beer sales slid 10% to $316m while sparkling beverages sales slipped 2% to $225m.

Kumbirai Katsande, chief executive at Nestlé Zimbabwe, said this week that his company was “operating in a very difficult environment”, which was “getting more and more difficult by the day”. This was forcing businesses in the grocery and retail sectors to push sales only through “discounting”.

Zimbabwean officials have refused to budge on policies sending mixed signals on empowerment law that seeks to move control of foreign firms to black Zimbabwean hands.

Mines Minister Walter Chidakwa said on Thursday that he would proceed to ban raw platinum exports should talks on the building of a refinery yield no results.

