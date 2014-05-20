State celebrates racial divisions in business, says Seifsa CEO

THE relationship between business and the government is "far from what it should be", according to the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of South Africa (Seifsa), which said the pending announcement of the new Cabinet was an opportunity to chart a new course.

It said the Department of Trade and Industry had been alive to problems in the manufacturing sector and business friendly, but the Treasury had not.

At the Manufacturing Indaba in Johannesburg on Monday, Seifsa CEO Kaizer Nyatsumba, said business was a welcome partner of the state under former presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, but since then racial divisions in the business community had appeared to be "encouraged" and "celebrated".

"Regrettably, for a variety of factors, among them the international recession that started in 2008, our economy has seriously underperformed in the past five years and relations between the government and business community have worsened," he said. "Prioritisation of a racial solidarity is not, and has not been, the same thing as championing and advancing transformation. Thus it is that we find ourselves now in a situation where transformation has slowed down and the economy has been in a deep slumber."

Mr Nyatsumba said President Jacob Zuma had a "wonderful opportunity" to set the right tone this week by appointing "hard-working, open-minded and business-friendly" people to ministries in the economic cluster. "It is imperative that these appointments are driven by competence and subject-matter expertise, and not by ideology or the faction to which the individuals belong within the ruling alliance," he said.

Department of Trade and Industry acting deputy director-general for industrial policy Garth Strachan said a "better, more coherent articulation of macro-and microeconomic policies" was needed.

This meant "stronger intragovernmental co-ordination and better implementation", with stronger alignment of industrial policies and investment and export promotion programmes to reduce the current account deficit. There was an effort to overcome high administered prices and to promote stronger stakeholder dialogue, engagement and long-term partnerships. Also in place was an effort to secure compliance with public procurement policies and supplier development.

But the private sector needed to support domestic manufacturers, a contribution Mr Strachan said large companies were well placed to make, given their procurement spend.

Stronger alignment and "progressive strengthening" of industrial financing and incentives was also needed. Mr Strachan said the government sought to develop "targeted industrial financing instruments" for black industrialists, so that they could acquire majority control of manufacturing enterprises.

Iraj Abedian, CEO of Pan-African Capital, said small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) were crucial for the growth of the manufacturing sector, but many had "died" because they were not paid on time by "unfriendly" government agencies, including parastatals. He referred to a need for the publication of transparent lists on what was procured from SMEs. "Running a business is a business issue — it is not an ideological issue," he said. "We are not gaining anything by pointing our fingers at each other."