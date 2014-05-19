MY BRILLIANT CAREER: On the move in body and spirit

PENNY Ndlela runs a travel agency that specialises in journeys that revitalise the soul, hence its name, Soul Traveller. She tells Margaret Harris that she is well suited to her career because travel is her first love.

What work do you do?

I own and manage a company that creates packages that aim to refresh the soul. I believe that travel is one of the best ways to feed your soul.

Tell me more about Soul Traveller.

The company has been operating for the past two years and focuses mainly on group travel, specifically for South Africans. Our clients are typically church groups, retired mothers who do annual pilgrimages and people seeking spiritual fulfillment through travel. Our packages include countries such as Israel, Egypt, India, Turkey and Japan. We are working on unique experiences on the rest of our continent — we will soon be launching a journey to Ethiopia.

What drew you to a career in travel?

Travel is my first love, closely followed by food. My dream has always been to see and experience the beauty of God’s creation, experience sameness in our humanness and celebrate our differences with wonderment amid new discoveries. Travel allows me a bigger perspective than my own.

As a working mother, what are some of the challenges you have faced trying to balance your family and work commitments?

Balance. This is an ongoing challenge and one that has forced me to communicate better with my loved ones.

Based on what you have learnt, what advice would you give to working mothers?

Be open and honest about the challenges you face in trying to balance relationships.

I have also enabled my family and friends to make the effort too. Often, we think that we are the only ones who need to provide the balance.

What do you love most about the work you do?

I travel with every group. Most of my clients are first-time travellers. The connections and bonds that are shared during this deep and transformational experience are something I can’t describe. I am in awe of the human spirit and to witness the shift amazes me each time.

What is the most difficult thing about the work you do?

My job involves airlines. This can be difficult and challenging when it comes to delays and cancellations.

What did you want to be when you were a child?

I actually wanted to be an air hostess so I could travel.

But I was too short and the lifestyle was not conducive to stability — a dream deferred.

Now that I am older, I have the ability to create my own brilliant career on my terms and still travel the world.

If you were forced to change careers, what work would you do?

I would be an interior decorator. Creating beautiful spaces is something close to my heart.

If you were at the start of your career, with the knowledge you have now, what would you do differently?

The collection of my life’s experiences — the highs, the lows, regrets and disappointments — have led me here. I am not sure I would change anything. My advice to my younger self would be to be less fearful.

I would not regard every negative experience as the end of the world, as I did then, but rather as an exciting addition to my colourful and vibrant life, full of deep friendships from all over the world and living my life my way.

When you are hiring for your company, what qualities do you look for? Why are these important?

Energy, a positive attitude, a willingness to grow and be stretched out of your comfort zone and, most importantly, a deep desire to serve. My work is a calling, not a job.

When you feel close to burnout and need a break, what do you do or where do you go?

Having burnt out before, I now choose to exercise outdoors with an outdoor training programme for women only.

It allows me to destress and spend time with other ladies who are on a similar journey to get perspective — and great abs.

