SA risks losing out on business because of strikes, says Chamber of Mines

SOUTH Africa’s platinum mines risk losing business to other countries as well as thousands of jobs as the strikes at platinum mines dent investor confidence, Chamber of Mines president Mike Teke said on Monday.

He was addressing a seminar hosted by Business Unity South Africa (Busa) and the North West University Business School.

About 70,000 Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) members have been on strike for four months for higher wages.

"The customers who are getting supplies from us ... say: ‘You are inconsistent and therefore the risk is that we will look for substitutes and it will destroy this industry,’" Mr Teke said. "We will be without over 100,000 people in terms of jobs and ... lose in terms of revenue (and) exports."

The seminar focused on the economic and business implications of the 2014 elections. The elections held last week saw the African National Congress return as the majority party in national government.

Raymond Parsons, former special policy adviser at Busa and professor at the North West University Business School, said government needed to "hit the ground running" to implement policy now that elections were over.

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe said on Sunday that one of their main focus areas would be reviving investor confidence that had taken a knock as a result of frequent and prolonged strikes and allegations of corruption.

"The general question of policy uncertainty and ongoing implementation challenges will now get serious ... with the election out of the way," Prof Parsons said.

He said the private and public sectors needed to implement the National Development Plan (NDP) to address unemployment, poverty and inequality.

Business needed to identify "concrete" programmes within the NDP that they could implement to address the country’s challenges, Busa acting CEO Cas Coovadia said.

The aim of the NDP, a development and growth framework, is to tackle South Africa’s high rates of unemployment, poverty and inequality over the coming years until 2030.