Fortress seeks R1bn in rights offer for acquisitions

JSE-listed Fortress Income Fund intends raising about R1bn through a rights offer to fund acquisitions and developments, the company said on Friday.

The amount to be raised is almost a fifth of Fortress’s market capitalisation, which is about R5.5bn. Investors have previously shown strong appetite for the fund’s rights offers.

Its two book-builds last year, which raised R250m each, were both heavily oversubscribed.

Fortress has undertaken a number of rights issues to fuel its growth, after listing in October 2009 with a market capitalisation of R1.8bn. The fund invests both in direct and listed property securities. It also has access to the domestic bond market, and its credit rating was upgraded last month.

Meanwhile, Fortress’s family company, Resilient Property Income Fund, is due to list 19-million new Resilient linked units on the JSE on Monday, following an announcement last month that it also intends raising R1bn via a rights offer.

Fortress and Resilient hold sizeable stakes in each other.

Fortress, which has a dual-linked structure with A and B units, said on Friday that its

A-linked unitholders would be offered a total of 43.9-million A-linked units, as would its B-linked unitholders.

The issue price for A-linked units would be R13.90, while the issue price for B-linked units would be R8.90.

The fund said it had not received any irrevocable undertakings from its unitholders to participate in the rights offer, though it would be fully underwritten by Resilient.

Fortress’s B-linked units fell following the announcement on Friday, closing 3.17% down at R9.15. Its A-linked units ended 0.41% lower at R14.55.