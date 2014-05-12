ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: More disappointing mine data expected

MORE disappointing economic data, which will further indicate that local economic growth got off to a slow start this year, are expected this week.

Though South Africa’s economic growth has improved since the recession six years ago, it is still struggling to get on to a higher trajectory.

Some of the country’s economic woes still have a lot to do with a sluggish recovery in global demand, but most weaknesses in the first quarter of this year could be attributed to local factors.

Strikes at platinum mines, now in their 16th week, have affected sectors such as manufacturing.

Last week, manufacturing production for March increased much less than expected.

This, with its performance in January and February, suggested the economy’s second-largest sector will have contributed poorly to growth in the first quarter.

Mining production for March due from Statistics South Africa on Monday will cement the view that economic growth faltered from the 3.8% seasonally adjusted and annualised growth recorded in the fourth quarter of last year.

Figures are likely to show mining production continued to fall sharply in March due to continuing strikes in platinum mines.

Mining production fell 4.8% year on year in February and was down by 7% month on month, unsurprisingly, mainly due to declines in production of platinum group metals.

Retail sales, however, are expected to have offered some support to expansion in the first quarter. Retail sales are a key gauge of consumer spending. The industry contributes 12.5% to the total value added to economic growth.

A BDlive median consensus forecast from a survey of nine economists expects retail trade sales to increase by 2.4% year on year in March after growing by 2.2% in February.

The volatile nature of retail sales data in the past saw them coming in well above expectations due to base effects, and the timing of public holidays in one year compared with those of another.

Retail sales are unlikely to shoot the lights out in coming months as too many factors depress household incomes.

Unemployment is rising, debt levels remain high, inflation continues on an upward trend, and interest rates are expected to increase again.

"Consumer credit health has deteriorated while stubborn inflation continues to erode household disposable income," says ETM Analytics analyst Manisha Morar.

"The outlook on the sector is lacklustre as these dynamics remain intact amid a soft broader economic growth environment."

The expected poor economic performance in the first quarter suggests that government led by the African National Congress — following its victory in last week’s elections — will have to speedily implement job-creating and economic-growth-unlocking policies.

The government has started implementing the National Development Plan in some of its programmes, but it needs to accelerate it for a speedy momentum to much-needed economic growth.