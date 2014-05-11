Swazi gold keeps a kingdom alive

FOR many Swazis, the dagga trade can mean the difference between life and death.

Poverty reaches new lows in the tiny landlocked country. The average Swazi will live to only 48 and 29% of children under five are stunted. According to US think-tank Freedom House, 66% of Swazis are unable to meet their basic food needs.

Dagga makes a difference. The powerful local variant of the drug is legendary among users in Europe and the US, to where it has been smuggled for decades. I n the past few years, insiders say, growing, harvesting and selling of the plant have become more organised and farmers have consolidated to set up semiformal operations.

About 40km off the main road in a corner of the country lives Mandla, who, by his own reckoning -and reputation -manages one of the biggest dagga operations in Swaziland. He says he owns four of his own fields of about 4ha each (“I invest in property“) and buys the harvested and dried dagga from about 20 other farmers in the area.

He is tall and wide with an impressive gut that hangs over his low-slung jeans. He is the unmistakable mnumzane (important man) in the area, a Swazi Marlon Brando complete with a steady gaze and low-toned, laconic speech.

He says he gets about R1,500 a kilogram and sells up to 200kg at each of the three annual harvests. His net income in a year reaches close to R1m, an unheard of fortune in that part of the world.

The operation has a few of the hallmarks of the cocaine trade in South America: there are guns, secret rendezvous and police on the payroll.

Mandla says his crops are protected day and night by armed guards until they are harvested.

“We use guns in the field. There are many stealing here.” But gratuitous violence is not part of this picture: “No, we never shoot someone. They fire up (into the sky).”

During the harvest, “many, many” people are employed to pick the plants and remove the tiny leaves from the dense flowers.

Siboniswa, my guide, says the owners of craft businesses around Swaziland that rely on the tourist trade complain that their workers disappear for days during the harvesting season. But it is easy to understand why they would take the risk.

In the most rural parts of the kingdom, where there is little or no formal economy and people live with no water or electricity, the crop has incalculable knock-on effects.

The money earned during harvesting season helps to send children to school and buys clothes, groceries and even a few luxuries. It also helps to stock the spaza shops and buy the ingredients to make umqombothi, the local beer that forms the basis for micro industries in the country’s most rural parts.

“There are some jobs, but the money is too small,” says Portia, a young woman sweeping the earth yard among bony dogs and a group of giggling children. They are lucky — at least they have an adult to look after them.

Because of its massive HIV rate — the highest in the world — Swaziland has an estimated 200,000 orphans and vulnerable children.

Aids has savaged families, leaving orphans to be cared for by relatives who are themselves struggling to survive.

Most of the people on the rutted dirt roads are dressed in rags. Whenever the deep gashes in the road slow vehicles to a crawl, the car is swarmed by groups of dry-skinned children, hands outstretched, giggling and calling “sweets, sweets”.

Once it is picked, the crop is dried in the shade for four days before being carried over rivers and through forests to the notoriously porous border fence with South Africa.

Here Mandla’s “many strong boys” who do the legwork are met by a car — one of Mandla’s — and the bags are taken to Johannesburg. Mandla says that once there, the dagga is delivered to a group of old friends, who pack it up and ship it out of the country to Europe and the US.

What about the police? “In Swaziland, the police are stupid. They don’t want money. In South Africa, if you have money, there’s no problem.” Mandla says his drivers never do the trip to Johannesburg with less than R15,000 in cash to pay their way out of any trouble with the authorities. But it is a different story in Swaziland, where the police are renowned for being virtually incorruptible.

The smaller farmers typically work in groups of four. If any one of them is arrested, their bail — which can be in excess of R4,000 — will be paid by their partners by the following day.

Mandla covers the bail for his own “people”. “Of course. I can’t leave them,” he says.

He says he has been caught many times — but he has a top lawyer on his payroll and so far he is still a free man.

The trade might be formalising, but dagga is not something many Swazis admit to using. Mandla scoffs at the suggestion. “I never smoke,” he says. When pressed, a few of the young men say they smoke insangu (hemp). But, given the choice, they would take a beer any day.

Investors get high on dagga

US investors are getting high on the soaring share prices of dagga companies this year after the US legalised sales in some states.

“The demand for marijuana is insatiable,” said Bruce Perlowin, a once jailed smuggler who is now running Hemp Inc, which is listed on the US Nasdaq exchange. “You have a feeding frenzy for the birth of a new industry.”

The legal dagga market, among the fastest growing in the US, is set to outstrip the cellphone market, say pundits.

Is South Africa missing a trick by not legalising dagga? Jeremy Acton — leader of the Dagga Party — is adamant the plant could be massively beneficial. “From the bottom to the top, the plant has enormous value,” he says.

And it is not just about getting high or helping with cancer. He says the seeds are nutritious, the stems can be chopped up and used to strengthen concrete, and the fibres can be used for carbon fibre technologies.

Petrol, methanol and plastic could also be made from the plant. And then there is the tourism aspect -people would come to indulge in the region’s dagga, the narcotic strength of which is celebrated worldwide. Acton says that dagga goes for about R2 a gram now, but its value could reach R350 a gram.

Were it legalised, the government could regulate the industry and bring it into the tax net. Dagga could then be taxed just as booze and cigarettes are now.

Rough estimates suggest the industry is worth more than R35bn a year. Legalising and regulating dagga would provide far greater oversight over the substance — allowing authorities to crack down on children using the drug.

In the US, the industry is 10 times the size of South Africa, which partly explains its legalisation. There, 18 states allow the medical use of dagga and 11 permit sales through pharmacies. Two states have legalised its recreational use. — Tina Weavind

Sticky business where crop is weed

SIBUSISO, 24, is barely visible in the dense foliage of his marijuana crop. He squats beside each plant, sprinkling a few tiny white balls of fertiliser at its base before carefully watering it with a bright green petrol tank modified as a watering can.

At about 100m², Sibusiso’s “garden” is not very big. Bigger ones of a few hectares often have a basic irrigation system.

The little plot is perhaps 50m from the main road, but the path to it is barely visible in the dense grass and bush and it takes a few tries before we find it.

The route winds and doubles back on itself and then abruptly ends in a “fence” of thorny branches dragged into place to deter cattle and redirect anyone who might stumble on to the path.

The plants, some 2m tall, are well disguised, but there is no disguising the potent smell. The plants stink.

And because of the sticky residue the plants give off, the smell only goes completely when you wash it off with intent.

Harvest time is in three weeks, says Sibusiso.

He expects the crop to bring in about R18,000, which will be split four ways — he manages the garden with three other young guys.

There is a harvest each season except in winter, which stunts growth even in this mild climate.

So what does his family think about his business? His mother knows, he says, but she never mentions it.

The others are happy. Sibusiso’s brothers are in school, he looks well fed, his clothes are in good nick and his shoes do not have holes.

Who buys it? “There are some South Africans” — a group of black and white men who order it and arrange when they will pick it up. Sibusiso and his friends — and some of their friends — harvest the plants, dry them and store the final product in buckets until it gets collected. Payment is in wads of cash.

• This article was first published in Sunday Times: Business Times