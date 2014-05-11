STRANGE BUT TRUE: Mascots lose cuteness appeal in Japan

AS managers look to rein in an obsession with cuteness, dozens of state-funded cuddly mascots could be culled in western Japan after a local authority found that the public does not recognise many of them.

Thousands of yuru-kyara (laid-back characters) have been created all over Japan by the police, traffic safety officials, tax offices, libraries and even jails in a bid to press home various messages to a public susceptible to oversized puppets. The most successful go on to become national celebrities, playing their part in an industry worth tens of billions of dollars a year in merchandising alone.

But Osaka prefecture has now decided it is time for a cull and is looking to trim its stable of 45 yuru-kyara to concentrate its efforts on a few more recognisable offerings.

“As I have said many times, we have too many characters,” said Osaka governor Ichiro Matsui last month.

Stung by the success of Funassyi, an unofficial pear-fairy mascot for the fruit-producing city of Funabashi, near Tokyo, Matsui said many of Osaka’s yuru-kyara barely registered on the public radar. “We are all being beaten by this character. We’ve got to do something,” he said.

Osaka’s own offering, Moppy, which is inspired by a native bird, ranked a lowly 1,072 among more than 1,500 mascots that took part in a popularity vote last year.

An Osaka prefecture official said this week that the local government was studying which mascots could be retired. — AFP

• This article was first published in Sunday Times: Business Times