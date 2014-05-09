Strikes and weak demand take their toll on economy

MORE data have emerged showing that the local economy faced a difficult start to the year as strikes, high input costs and weak demand make it difficult for South Africa to meet the economic growth targets necessary to create jobs.

Statistics South Africa on Thursday released disappointing manufacturing production figures just a few days after data showed unemployment rose in the first three months of the year.

An ongoing strike at platinum mines has spilled over into sectors such as manufacturing where platinum group metals are used in the production of some goods.

Growth in manufacturing production slowed to 0.7% year on year in March after increasing by 1.5% in February and 2.5% in January. Manufacturing production was down 1.9% month on month.

Manufacturing is the economy’s second biggest sector after finance and business services.

Its poor performance in the first quarter implied that it would be one of the "largest drags" to economic growth in the first quarter, BNP Paribas Cadiz economist Jeff Schultz said.

The sector’s poor performance also means that the remaining three quarters of the year will have to see as few disruptions to productivity as possible for the Treasury’s economic growth targets to be met. The Treasury forecasts economic growth of 2.7% this year, which is higher than most analysts expect.

Manufacturing Circle executive director Coenraad Bezuidenhout said producers’ main concern was that continued "labour instability" threatened manufacturing’s share of gross domestic product (GDP).

While a weak rand is helping manufacturers make more in value terms, increasing volumes remains a challenge. This is due to weak local demand and a slow recovery in global demand.

Mr Schultz said "extremely elevated" input costs and "low capacity utilisation levels because of relatively weak domestic demand" had also hampered industrial activity in the country.

An index that shows manufacturing activity levels has painted a bleak picture for the beginning of the second quarter.

The Kagiso purchasing managers index (PMI) fell below 50 in April, signalling that manufacturing activity fell during that period.

The 0.7% year-on-year increase in manufacturing production in March 2014 was mainly driven by higher production in the basic iron and steel, nonferrous metal products, metal products and machinery; and the wood and wood products, paper, publishing and printing divisions.