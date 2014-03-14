Rate hikes should be moderate, says Marcus

INTEREST rate hikes are likely to be moderate because economic growth is weak, Reserve Bank governor Gill Marcus said on Thursday.

Market forecasts for significant increases this year were overdone, she said. "We … expect the monetary policy response to be more moderate, given our concerns about the slow growth in the economy."

Ms Marcus was addressing the global forum for central bank communicators at the Bank’s headquarters in Pretoria on Thursday night.

She said the economic environment was different from 2006-08, when interest rates were raised by a cumulative 500 basis points.

At that stage, she said, the economy had been growing in excess of 5% a year, credit extension was rising at about 25%, and household consumption expenditure growth was about 9%.

"Today we have a very different situation, with the output gap being negative and subdued growth in both household consumption expenditure and credit extension."

She said rate movements would depend on data.

"It … does not mean that there will be adjustments at every meeting, or that if rates are increased, that they will be increased by the same amount," she said.

Ms Marcus said the Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) decision to raise interest rates in January was appropriate given concerns over rising inflation.

Inflation as measured by the consumer price index rose 5.8% year on year in January, up from 5.4% in December.

Ms Marcus’s comments come two weeks before the Bank’s next MPC meeting.

The MPC surprised the market in January when it raised interest rates by 50 basis points.

Some economists think interest rates will be raised again at the meeting later this month, while others believe that recently published economic indicators count against a rate hike.

Citigroup economist Gina Schoeman said on Wednesday that better than expected current account data released this week was a positive sign. The deficit on the current account narrowed to 5.1% of gross domestic product in the fourth quarter of last year, from 6.4% in the third quarter.

Ms Schoeman said a smaller deficit that required less financing reduced South Africa’s external vulnerability and this would be a "dovish input" to the upcoming MPC meeting.

She forecast that the repo rate would be kept on hold at 5.5% at the meeting, but that it would be hiked by 50 basis points in May.