Heavy rains take economic toll

HEAVY rain in Johannesburg, Pretoria and in the east of the country may further damage an economy weakened by labour strikes, high unemployment and power outages.

Pretoria is experiencing its wettest March for 17 years, while Johannesburg has in less than two weeks had more than double the usual average rainfall for the month, according to the South African Weather Service.

That has led to flooding and the deaths of at least 11 people, washed away shacks and opened up sinkholes on city roads.

"The flood damage is, in quite a number of ways, quite negative," says the Reserve Bank’s head of economic reviews and statistics, Johan van den Heever. "One can see great expenditures having to be incurred in the next couple of quarters, perhaps, to revive elements of the infrastructure (plan) which has fallen behind through this."

Downpours in the northeastern provinces caused Eskom to declare an emergency and enforce rolling blackouts last week because wet coal affected production at power plants.

The flood gates at the Vaal Dam, SA’s second-biggest, were opened for the first time in three years, the Department of Water Affairs says.

Strikes at mines and car plants last year curbed growth in Africa’s largest economy to 1.9% for the year, marking the slowest pace of gross domestic product growth since the 2009 recession.

This year, workers at the world’s three biggest platinum producers have been on strike for higher pay since January 23.

The government will probably need to reallocate funds to repair damage caused by the extreme weather, says economist Christie Viljoen of NKC Independent Economists.

"For example, if they were going to build a road, they’ll now use that money to repair a dam instead," Ms Viljoen says.

"This won’t lead to increased infrastructure spending, they’ll just have to move around some money or stop maintenance in other areas to fix these things."

Johannesburg had 113mm of rain in the first 10 days of March, the weather service said by e-mail. That compares with a long-term average of 101mm for the entire month.

Pretoria received 190mm in the first 10 days of the month, the most since 1997, when 383.1mm of rain fell over the whole month.

Last week’s rolling blackouts were the first in six years and caused stores and factories to shut, while flights were delayed.

"We’re not out of the woods yet; the rain continues," Eskom CEO Brian Dames told reporters in Johannesburg earlier this week.

The power utility was unable to shield all of its coal, used to generate more than 80% of electricity, Mr Dames said.

Lost revenue in the construction industry because of rain delays is estimated at R50m-R100m a day, according to South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors president Norman Milne.

"It can certainly be considered unusual," he says.

"Limpopo, Gauteng, North West, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and parts of the Free State have been particularly hard hit."

The freight unit of rail and ports parastatal Transnet says about 10% of its train schedule has been affected by the weather conditions because of washaways and temporary closures.

"The impact is spread among business units like timber, steel, cement, imported coking coal, magnetite," says spokesman Mike Asefovitz.

"The factories and mines have slowed production due to wet weather. Some product on rail wagons has become so wet that offloading is hindered."

Santam, South Africa’s largest property and casualty insurer, has received claims from companies and individuals for damage to homes, buildings and vehicles, says its head of adjustment services, Fanus Coetzee, without giving details.

Grain SA CEO Jannie de Villiers says floods will probably delay maize harvesting in Mpumalanga.

Telkom says while its facilities have standby generators that can operate for as long as eight hours, its network is struggling.

"Telkom has experienced an increased volume of network-related faults caused by the adverse weather conditions," the company says.

"Flooding does cause faults but it also restricts workmen from accessing the fault zone, causing delays in repairs."

