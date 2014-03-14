Black Management Forum gets a new MD

THE Black Management Forum (BMF), which has been without an MD since the middle of last year, has appointed former CEO of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa, Themba Dlamini, as its new leader from April 1.

The appointment comes at a crucial time for a fractured business leadership landscape in South Africa, after major organisations were left leaderless at the same time earlier this year after a string of resignations.

A major challenge faced by business remains an inability to speak with a unified voice to improve communication with the government. The BMF walked out of Business Unity South Africa (Busa) in 2011 over concerns that black leaders were underrepresented.

Mr Dlamini, outgoing CEO of the National Gambling Board, has more than 15 years’ experience in executive roles.

His experience in regulatory compliance and teamwork was cited by the BMF as qualities that would add value "to the mandate of the forum".

Mr Dlamini replaces business executive Nicholas Maweni, whose resignation in July last year — after just a year in the position — left a leadership vacuum at the organisation.

Cas Coovadia, the MD of the Banking Association of South Africa, was appointed as the caretaker CEO of Busa last month while the business organisation searched for a new CEO.

Black Business Council CEO Xolani Qubeka left his post at the end of February.