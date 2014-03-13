Top analyst steers investors from emerging markets

EMERGING markets have received the cold shoulder for a third year running from one of Europe’s top-rated equity analysts on concern over China’s economic outlook and lower commodity prices.

While foreign investors are expressing interest in the higher rates on offer in frontier markets such as Africa, JPMorgan’s European equity strategist Mislav Matejka said on Wednesday investors, including those in South Africa looking to invest offshore, were being advised to focus on developed markets and the recovery under way in periphery countries in Europe.

Mr Matejka was the top-ranked equity analyst in the annual Institutional Investor All-Europe equity research rankings for last year and this year. Institutional Investor publishes financial news and research.

He said South Africa and other emerging markets facing tighter liquidity, growth rebalancing and slowing economies did not often come up in his discussions with investors.

China, which JPMorgan expects to drop to 6.8% growth in the second quarter this year — from 7.7% last year — is still seen as the key proxy for emerging-market equities.

South Africa’s economy featured in a heated debate this week when Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said developed countries were deliberately propagating a negative narrative about emerging markets.

Mr Matejka said emerging markets’ problems were "not at their peak" and could worsen.

The Brazil, Russia, India and China group make up 50% of the MSCI emerging market index — which is used by big institutions to determine how much of their capital they are to put into which global markets and which asset classes.

Problems in these countries will hurt all emerging markets.

JPMorgan sees India’s gross domestic product growth dropping to 4% from 8% before, while Brazil is also struggling after its currency lost 20% in value last year.

Russia is affected by the crisis in Ukraine as political tensions mount after Russia sent troops to Crimea.

Mr Matejka said investors continued to ask about the prospects for China, where companies were facing weak profits and risk of defaults as credit reaches saturation levels.

He is bearish on commodities and resources counters in general.

But the real potential, he says, lies in financial and consumer stocks in Europe, thanks to a supportive global growth backdrop at 2.9% this year — and in the upside potential from countries on the periphery such as Italy, Ireland, Portugal and Greece. These were in the throes of a double-dip recession less than two years ago after their debt bubbles burst, but are now quickly recovering thanks to the lowest financing levels in 30 years of less than 1%.

Independent analyst Ian Cruikshanks said on Wednesday he was not surprised foreign investors were looking elsewhere. Emerging markets such as South Africa, which had unstable politics, deficits, labour unrest and infrastructure challenges encouraged investors to look for safer bets in countries with stable currencies.

But Bank of America Merrill Lynch economist Matthew Sharratt is not buying the dire outlook.

He said on Wednesday while there had been a "dramatic turnaround" by investors in emerging-market holdings, he still expected big institutional funds — pension and sovereign wealth funds — to remain attracted to high inflationary adjusted returns. Although China’s financial system was shaky and volatility lay ahead, the Chinese outcome could not be as bad as some are expecting. Bank of America Merrill Lynch is sticking with a Chinese growth print of 7.6%, which is not materially lower than before.