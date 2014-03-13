Surprise narrowing of current account deficit

SOUTH Africa’s current account deficit, which was the main source of rand weakness during most of last year, narrowed more than expected to its lowest level in almost two years in the fourth quarter.

The current account records trade in goods and services as well as dividends received from and paid to other countries. Investors are more confident investing in a country when its current account deficit is narrow as there are fewer concerns over financing it.

The rand firmed briefly against the dollar after the Reserve Bank released its bulletin for the fourth quarter on Wednesday but soon reversed the gains on investor concern over the tense standoff between Russia and Ukraine and the moderation in Chinese economic growth, which weighed on emerging market currencies.

The rand slipped to R10.96/$ — its lowest intraday level in more than two weeks — before regaining some ground in late afternoon trade.

The shortfall on the current account narrowed to R179bn, or 5.1% of gross domestic product (GDP), in the fourth quarter of last year from a downwardly revised R216bn, or 6.4% (6.8%), in the previous quarter. This was against a BDlive median consensus forecast of 5.5% from 10 economists. The deficit for 2013 was 5.8% of GDP, compared with a shortfall of 5.2% in 2012.

The narrower deficit in the fourth quarter resulted from a moderation in import growth as the rand made imports more expensive. It was also supported by continued — albeit slow — growth in exports amid continuing recovery in the global economy. Lower dividend receipts from South Africa’s investments in other countries offset the improvement in the trade balance. The trade balance was changed last year to include South Africa’s trade with Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Swaziland, which markedly cut trade deficits.

Capital Economics chief emerging markets economist Neil Shearing said it was of concern that the narrowing in the current account deficit was caused by a sharp drop in imports rather than strong growth in exports. The bulletin showed that the value of imported goods fell by R37bn, or 3.6%, in the fourth quarter as sustained rand weakness exerted upward pressure on the rand price of imported goods. Export earnings rose amid stronger demand for domestically produced goods along with steady rand depreciation.

The current account shortfalls have long been financed by foreigners buying local bonds and equities. This changed in the fourth quarter — when investor concerns about US quantitative easing tapering and strikes in South Africa were at their height. The current account deficit was financed mainly by direct and other investments, given muted activity by foreign investors. They took R30.8bn out of local markets by selling their holdings of domestic bonds and shares in the fourth quarter after pumping in R48.8bn in the third quarter.

Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego said markets had since stabilised amid "a lot more certainty" about quantitative easing tapering. He said the US Federal Reserve would likely reduce monetary stimulus by $10bn at each monetary policy meeting this year. "Therefore‚ we expect portfolio inflows to stabilise … if domestic factors don’t raise risk aversion and cause foreigners to reconfigure their positions."

HSBC SA economist David Faulkner said it expected the current account deficit to narrow to 4.5% of GDP this year from 5.8% in 2013. He said low levels of business and consumer confidence, waning credit extension and rising inflation would be among factors contributing to lower economic growth this year, driving slower domestic demand and lowering imports. This would help narrow the deficit on the trade and current accounts, he said.

With Fifi Peters