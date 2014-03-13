Mining production rises in January at slower rate than month before

SOUTH African mining production increased 3.1% year on year in January this year, following a year-on-year increase of 12% in December, Statistics South Africa said on Thursday.

The highest positive growth rates were recorded for nickel (27.4%), manganese ore (25.5%) and building materials (22.9%).

The main contributors to the 3.1% increase were iron ore (2.1 percentage points) and manganese ore (1.3 percentage points). Coal was a significant negative contributor, by 2.1 percentage points.

Seasonally adjusted mining production decreased 1.1% in January compared with December. This followed month-on-month changes of 5.9% in December 2013 and -3.1% in November 2013.

Seasonally adjusted mining production increased 4% in the three months ended January 2014 compared with the previous three months. The main contributor to the increase was iron ore (4.8 percentage points).

Seasonally adjusted mineral sales at current prices decreased 0.2% in December 2013 compared with the previous month. This followed month-on-month changes of -3.2% in November 2013 and 2.6% in October 2013.

Seasonally adjusted mineral sales at current prices decreased 2.2% in the fourth quarter of 2013 compared with the previous quarter. This decrease was largely driven by the sales value of manganese ore (-1.2 percentage points), gold (-0.7 percentage points) and other metallic minerals (-0.6 percentage points).