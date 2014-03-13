Manufacturing production up in January, though challenges remain

MANUFACTURING production in South Africa rose 2.5% year on year in January, from a 2.8% year-on-year increase in December‚ Statistics South Africa said on Thursday.

BNP Paribas Cadiz economist Jeffrey Schultz said that despite the increase, challenges lay ahead for the manufacturing sector. These include the threat of strikes by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa, electricity supply constraints and rampant input cost pressures.

The year-on-year increase in January was mainly due to higher production in the food and beverages division, which rose 4.5% and contributed 1 percentage point; in petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products (3.1%, 0.8 percentage points); and in basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery (2.3%, 0.4 percentage points).

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production increased 3.4% in the three months ended January compared with the previous three months. Six of the 10 manufacturing divisions reported growth over this period.

The largest positive contributions to the increase of 3.4% were made by the motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment division, (39.4%, 2.5 percentage points); the petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products (4.7%, 1.2 percentage points); and the food and beverages division (2.1%, 0.5 percentage points).

Seasonally adjusted sales of manufactured products (at current prices) increased 6.7% (R27.7bn) in the three months ended January compared with the previous three months.

The manufacturing divisions mainly responsible for the increase in total manufacturing sales were motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment (30.4%, or R12.7bn); and petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products (9.5%, or R10.1bn).