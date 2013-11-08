SA’s factory output takes unexpected fall in wake of strikes

MANUFACTURING output fell unexpectedly in September, the first year-on-year contraction since March, as strikes weighed on the economy, giving the strongest indication yet that growth moderated in the third quarter.

Economists estimate that production in the economy’s second-biggest sector would have increased by just below 1% had the strikes not occurred.

Local producers have expressed disappointment at the latest figures, calling on labour unions to "stop being opponents of industry" and in future avoid economic growth-damaging strikes.

Manufacturing output fell 3.3% in September compared to a year ago from a 0.2% year-on-year increase in August and against expectations for a modest increase. Production was down 4.7% in the month.

ETM Analytics economist Jana le Roux said that while labour action was at the core of the poor manufacturing production growth for August and September, it was "instructive" to note that sluggish activity in the manufacturing sector had not been isolated to the vehicle sub sector.

"The broader performance of the manufacturing industry remains lethargic and even if it were not for the vehicle sector strikes, growth still would have come in below 1%," she said.

Although strikes in the motor division were mainly responsible for the poor manufacturing result, four other divisions fell year on year.

Petroleum production was negatively affected by maintenance-related refinery shutdowns. The lower manufacturing output implies weaker gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the third quarter compared with the 3% seasonally adjusted annualised growth in the second quarter.

Capital Economics Africa economist Shilan Shah estimated that GDP grew 2.2% seasonally adjusted and annualised in the third quarter of the year.

Much of the moderation in growth between the two quarters was attributed to the slump in manufacturing production.

The government has identified the manufacturing industry as among those sectors better able to increase employment and has thus invested billions through incentives to local producers and by increasing local procurement. The manufacturing competitiveness enhancement programme, spearheaded by the Department of Trade and Industry and set up to support producers, has approved 387 applications since the middle of last year with a value of R2.6bn.

A new department initiative, the Automotive Supply Chain Competitiveness Initiative, was also announced last month to improve competitiveness levels in the local automotive supply chain.

One factor helping local exports become more competitive is the weak rand.

However, the organisation representing producers, the Manufacturing Circle, notes that accessing new markets with higher economic growth rates and demand will benefit local exporters.

Exports are also expected to improve next year as global demand gains traction and the country’s main trading partners post higher economic growth.

The challenge for now is still to grow the manufacturing sector, according to some economists.

Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings pointed out that manufacturing was becoming an "increasingly smaller" component of the economy reflecting a "wide range" of factors including low productivity, sporadic strikes and skills shortages.

Statistics SA said the seasonally adjusted manufacturing production for the third quarter of this year decreased by 2.1% compared with the previous quarter.

Eight of the 10 manufacturing divisions reported negative growth rates over this period.

Motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment were again the largest negative contributor to the decrease.

While manufacturing was a drag, mining eased some of the pressure.

Mining production was up 0.6% in September compared to a year ago after a 2.5% year-on-year increase in August.

Manganese ore, platinum group metals and chromium ore contributed positively while iron ore was a drag on growth.

Mr Shah said mining would add positively to economic growth in the third quarter after contracting in the quarter ending June. The contribution is likely to be very small, given that the sector only accounts for about 5% of GDP.

Continuing wage negotiations in the mining sector have been identified as one of the main risks to mining output in the weeks ahead.