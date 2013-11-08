New tax ombud expects many complaints

NEWLY appointed tax ombud Judge Bernard Ngoepe says he is aware of difficulties taxpayers are experiencing with the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and he expects to be inundated with complaints.

The role of the ombud will be to maintain a balance in which the right of SARS to collect revenue is respected while his office tends to concerns by taxpayers about the way SARS exercises its right.

He promised on Thursday that his office would put out some of the fires between SARS and taxpayers.

Judge Ngoepe addressed concerns about the independence and powers of his office, established in terms of the Tax Administration Act, during his first public appearance after his appointment.

Saro Persaud, executive in the office of the ombud, said it was open for business but warned that it had to build up capacity.

She also said the office would operate along the "clean hands" principle, where complainants had to make sure that by the time they approached the ombud their complaint was tight. This would help expedite results.

The head of tax technical policy at the South African Institute of Tax, Sharon Smulders, said tax practitioners had to follow the correct complaint procedure to ensure their clients’ complaints would eventually be heard by the ombud, if they were not resolved by SARS.

She said too often the correct procedures were not followed or there was no documentation to support claims by taxpayers.

The office of the tax ombud will be staffed with officials from SARS. It will also recruit staff outside SARS, who will be placed on SARS’s payroll and seconded to the ombud. Currently the office has a staff complement of 42.

Judge Ngoepe said he would report to the minister of finance who would table his reports in Parliament, which would have an oversight role over his office.

He said, however, the structure of the office of the ombud was unsatisfactory in many respects.

"The act did not go into details with regards to the relationship between the office of the ombud and SARS. It just created a general framework. I am sure the relationship will sort itself out because we all understand our role, mandate and jurisdiction."