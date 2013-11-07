Sharp production losses at car makers drag down manufacturing figures

MANUFACTURING production in South Africa fell 3.3% year on year in September, from a 0.2% year-on-year increase in August‚ data released by Statistics South Africa on Thursday showed.

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing fell 4.7% between August and September.

The 3.3% decrease September was mainly due to lower production in the motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment division, following strikes at vehicle makers in August and September.

Production in the division fell 49.7% and shaved 4.3 percentage points from manufacturing output.

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production for the third quarter of 2013 was down 2.1% compared with the previous quarter.

Eight of the 10 manufacturing divisions reported negative growth rates over this period.

The motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment division (down 26.6% on the quarter, contributing 2.4 percentage points) was the largest negative contributor in the third quarter compared with the second.

Seasonally adjusted sales of manufactured products (at current prices) for the third quarter increased 0.2% (R721m) compared with the previous quarter.

Six of the 10 manufacturing divisions reported positive growth rates over this period.

The divisions mainly responsible for the increase in total manufacturing sales were petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products (up 3.2%, or R3.3bn); wood and wood products, paper, publishing and printing (up 10.6%, or R3.1bn); and basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery (up 2.4%, or R2.1bn).