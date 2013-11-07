Peregrine on prowl for acquisition opportunity

WEALTH and asset management company Peregrine said on Wednesday it was in talks with various companies and was looking to clinch an acquisition within the next six months.

"We are actually involved in discussions with a fiduciary trust business, asset and wealth management businesses and some JV (joint venture) opportunities," Peregrine Group CEO Jonathan Hertz said on Wednesday after the release of the company’s results for the six months to September.

"I would be surprised if there are no transactions in the next six months," he said.

Mr Hertz said the market should not expect large acquisitions but the plan was to acquire businesses that would add value to the Peregrine group. Peregrine has about R1bn in cash on its balance sheet and Mr Hertz said any acquisition will be funded from internal resources.

Mr Hertz said the company had about R150m of excess cash that was invested in hedge funds.

The Peregrine Group is involved in broking, wealth and asset management. It is behind Citadel, Peregrine Capital and Stenham, a trust and asset-management business based in the UK and Guernsey.

Mr Hertz said the Peregrine Group had recently increased its shareholding in Stenham to about 70.5% and had appetite for further raising its holding. In the six months ended September Peregrine increased shares in Stenham from 60.4% to 63.9%.

Peregrine Group posted a total revenue of R925.1m. This was made up of operating revenue, which rose 29% to R887.2m, and investment income, which fell 57% to R37.9m.

Private client wealth management business Citadel increased profits by 101% to R101m, while assets under management rose to R24.4bn from R23.5bn in March this year. Its asset management division, which is made up of hedge fund manager Peregrine Capital posted a 21.8% fall in profits to R25m.

Assets under management at Peregrine Capital rose to R3.5bn from R3.4bn in March this year.

Peregrine Securities increased profits 46% to R43m.

Peregrine Group said its founder Sean Melnick would become nonexecutive chairman in April. Leonard Harris, who has been chairman since 2006, would step down.