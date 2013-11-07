Ngoepe confident fledgling tax ombud office will improve with time

IN HIS first public appearance as tax ombud, retired Gauteng judge president Bernard Ngoepe said the structure of the ombudsman’s office "was not perfect", but he was confident the issues would be ironed out as the office matured.

At a breakfast hosted by the South African Institute of Tax Practitioners and Edward Nathan Sonnenbergs (ENS) at Gallagher Estate on Thursday, he addressed concern about the independence and powers of his office.

The office of the ombudsman was established in terms of the Tax Administration Act to address taxpayers’ unresolved administrative and procedural problems.

Judge Ngoepe said his immediate objectives were to appoint a full complement of staff within the next three months, and to popularise the office.

Although the office of the tax ombud would be staffed by officials from the South African Revenue Service (SARS), he said his office would also recruit outside SARS.

He emphasised that his office would be independent, impartial and objective, and to maintain that position it had secured offices separate from SARS’s.

He said concern that SARS may ignore his recommendations, because his findings are not binding on SARS or the taxpayer, was legitimate.

"It will be mere recommendations, but we are entitled to assume that a responsible institution such as SARS will not likely ignore a recommendation from an office established in terms of national legislation."

The tax ombud has enforcement mechanisms at his disposal in the form of reports to the SARS commissioner and reports to the finance minister that will be tabled in Parliament.

ENS tax executive Beric Croome said equivalent offices in the UK, US and Canada were not judicial bodies either and did not have powers to make binding decisions.

"It is a matter of persuasion, and because of the standing of that office the authority will in general accept and adhere to the recommendations made by the ombud."

Mr Croome said it was "typically the norm" for the recommendations to be accepted. He said tax authorities did not want to go against recommendations because this would affect their credibility.

Saro Persaud, an executive in the office of the ombud, said the office was in talks with SARS to put in place a seamless complaints management system.

"Any complainant will still be expected to exhaust the SARS internal complaints process before bringing the complaint to the office of the tax ombud."

She said the office had already received and resolved its first complaint within 10 days. The complaint related to SARS not following its own time frames as set out in the Tax Administration Act.