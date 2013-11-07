Cracks appear in case over suspended pensions chief

THE circumstances surrounding the suspension of Government Employees’ Pension Fund (GEPF) principal executive officer John Oliphant appear increasingly flimsy, as information begins to leak out about the charges he will face.

As head of South Africa’s largest pension fund, with 1.2-million active members and assets worth R1-trillion, Mr Oliphant has one of the most important and powerful positions in the investment community. As he is appointed by the board of the GEPF, which is in turn appointed by the finance minister and public sector bargaining councils, his position is politically significant.

Mr Oliphant was suspended on October 17 amid charges from the board that he had violated supply chain regulations. His disciplinary hearing is set for next week.

The charges relate to a contract he signed with a communications company. When the contract went awry, he alerted the board and asked the fund’s internal audit committee to look into what had gone wrong. Before the committee could finish its work, the board intervened and requested a forensic audit.

The board also resolved that it would advise Mr Oliphant to take special leave pending the outcome of the disciplinary inquiry. Should he decline such advice, he would be suspended, it said.

Two fund employees, who asked not to be named, said Mr Oliphant agreed through his lawyers to take special leave when he received a letter suspending him. The suspension was announced by the board’s chairman, African National Congress MP Arthur Moloto.

A further puzzling move by the board was a decision not to suspend a senior fund official charged with the same violation as Mr Oliphant. Replying to questions this week, Mr Moloto said that "in considering Mr Oliphant’s suspension, the board considered the seniority of his position and as such deemed it essential that in order to respect the due process of the investigation, that he be suspended pending the outcome of the disciplinary enquiry".

"The board has given consideration to the position of the other GEPF official under investigation and concluded that the official should not be suspended."

Mr Moloto declined to answer any other questions or make any other comment.

"In the interests of all — including the principal executive officer — the GEPF considers it best to reserve comment until the final outcome of the disciplinary process," he said.

As well as colleagues, industry observers have sprung to Mr Oliphant’s defence, fearing a campaign to smear his reputation and force him to vacate his position. Allan Greenblo, editorial director of Today’s Trustee, a quarterly magazine for trustees of retirement funds, wrote on online platform Moneyweb that anyone who has dealt with Mr Oliphant "will have observed with admiration his rise to prominence in the worldwide pension-fund industry".

Mr Greenblo called for full transparency in the inquiry, including the public release of the forensic report.