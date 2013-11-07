COMPANY COMMENT: Remgro; Shanghai Zendai

STELLENBOSCH investment giant Remgro is, as expected, fortifying its board presence at Capevin, which holds an influential stake in liquor group Distell as its sole investment.

With PSG diluting its stake to less than 3% and the big institutional shareholders (Allan Gray and Coronation) presumably keen to remain passive investors, Remgro — already the biggest Distell shareholder — had to step up to the plate.

So this week, Remgro Management services replaced PSG Corporate Services as company secretary. More significantly, Lucas Verwey, an investment executive at Remgro, became financial director at Capevin. But there’s not much administration for Remgro to perform at Capevin. The company receives dividends from Distell, and passes these on to shareholders.

The bigger question is whether Remgro, with input from the two institutional shareholders, will dismantle the Capevin structure, which is purportedly kept to protect historic licensing and other agreements. Some punters think the sooner the control structure at Distell is simplified, the sooner Remgro’s deal-making skills can be utilised to build a global liquor empire. For one thing, Distell’s determination to build a formidable global presence in ciders could receive a considerable boost if a joint venture distribution agreement could be set up with SABMiller.

The latter is the second-largest shareholder in Distell, and former SABMiller executive Richard Rushton was recently appointed CEO.

...

CHINESE investment group Shanghai Zendai’s purchase of the Heartland property in Modderfontein from chemicals group AECI has been hailed as a great example of foreign direct investment in South Africa, but its plan to build the "New York of Africa" east of Johannesburg raises a host of environmental issues.

Zendai chairman Dai Zhikang says R80bn will be invested over the next 15 years to create a financial hub on the 1,600ha site, as well as offices, 35,000 houses, a Mandarin-English school, a culture centre and sports facilities. The strategy would appear to be to establish a new business hub just 15km away from OR Tambo International Airport, in competition with Sandton. But the devil will be in the detail.

ENS, the legal adviser to the deal, assured Business Day this week that the nature reserve next to the property is not part of the acquisition. This reserve covers 275ha and is zoned as private open space.

But Mr Dai is on record as saying the wetlands area that is part of the reserve could become the equivalent of New York’s Central Park.

ENS concedes there are a number of legal requirements that pertain to developments on or near wetlands, including the provisions of the National Environmental Management Act 107 of 1998, and that all will be complied with.