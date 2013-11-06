Reserve Bank to buy renminbi as hedge against Fed tightening

THE Reserve Bank will hedge against future tightening of monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve by buying renminbi, the Chinese currency, and other non-US dollar denominated assets, it said on Tuesday.

This was necessary to insulate local reserves against a potential rise in US Treasury yields which could trigger interest rate hikes in the world’s biggest economy, Bank deputy governor Daniel Mminele told Standard Bank’s fifth African Central Bank Reserves Management Conference in Sandton.

This is the first time in the Bank’s history that a portion of the country’s reserves will be invested in the Chinese interbank bond market.

"South Africa was the first African central bank to be granted an investment quota for the Chinese onshore market," Mr Mminele said.

Since 2008, at the start of the global financial crisis, the Fed has been buying about $85bn a month of US treasuries and mortgage-backed securities to pump cash into the US economy.

Much of this money has found its way into emerging markets, including South Africa, where returns are higher than in developed economies. Tapering, or the reduction of this programme of asset purchases, will see yields on US bonds rise again and this could prompt an exodus of funds from developing economy markets. It is feared this will weaken exchange rates in affected countries.

With more than 60% of global foreign exchange reserves held in US dollars, tapering has important implications for reserves managers. Analysts generally believe tapering will start in March next year but some indications are that it could be as early as next month.

South Africa’s reserves grew from about $8bn in 2004 to $50bn in 2011.

China’s bond market is the world’s fifth largest and, according to South Africa’s agreement with the Chinese authorities, the Bank can invest about $1.5bn, or roughly 3% of the country’s gold and foreign exchange reserves. The Bank will also be diversifying into new asset classes and currencies other than the renminbi. It will diversify into currencies such as the Korean won, Australian dollar and New Zealand dollar.

Standard Bank group economist Goolam Ballim described the announcement as beyond symbolic. "It reflects the growing trade ties with China," he said.

China is South Africa’s biggest trading partner, after it replaced the eurozone. Asia’s trade with Africa is just about bigger than that of Europe and the US combined. "It is entirely natural for a central bank to reflect trading patterns with its currency asset allocations."

Central banks worldwide have been diversifying away from dollars, with the euro becoming more prominent and gold falling out of favour, Mr Ballim said.

"The renminbi currency is the new kid on the block."

Mr Mminele’s comment echoed that of Bank governor Gill Marcus last month that the Bank’s reserves levels are low compared to those of other countries and that they need to be increased.

Mr Mminele said the Bank, in conjunction with the Treasury, had considered various formulae to assess the optimal level of reserves for a country such as South Africa.

Various models were investigated to provide a guide to what would be an adequate level of reserves to protect the country against external vulnerabilities.

However, this is not a target to be reached at all costs. "For this reason we have decided to not publicly release any such indicative levels or ranges," Mr Mminele said.

The costs involved in accumulating reserves are always considered alongside the benefits of higher reserves. At some point, the costs of accumulating reserves may far outweigh the benefits to be had, Mr Mminele said.

Mr Ballim believes the current reserves are not far from the optimal level. Any further buying could be at the expense of socially desirable investments, he said.