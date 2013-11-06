SOUTH Africa’s economy recorded its most robust expansion of the year in October, signalling a recovery from strike-related disruptions in the third quarter, a new survey showed on Tuesday. Global financial services company HSBC’s whole economy purchasing managers index (PMI) for South Africa rose to 51.5 last month from 49.8 in September. Any reading above 50 signals expansion.

The HSBC PMI differs from the Kagiso Tiso Holdings PMI, which focuses only on manufacturing.

The HSBC PMI focuses on services‚ construction‚ mining and retail as well as manufacturing, to give a broader picture of overall economic performance.

Strikes in construction, mining and vehicle manufacturing in the third quarter led to massive production losses and are expected to be a drag on third-quarter — and full-year — economic growth.

HSBC SA economist David Faulkner said the PMI from HSBC SA suggested for the fourth quarter, "we are going to record positive, albeit probably modest growth".

The index is calculated as a weighted average of five subcomponents, namely new orders‚ output‚ employment‚ suppliers’ delivery times and stocks of purchases. The rise in the PMI was mainly driven by new orders amid improving market conditions and stronger consumer confidence. Input costs rose at the slowest pace since January‚ while staff costs rose at the fastest pace in three months, the PMI showed.

New export orders fell‚ suggesting weak external demand and competitiveness challenges continued to restrain exports‚ Mr Faulkner said.

Continued recovery in the global economy and rand weakness should boost exports in the months ahead.

"The most immediate benefit will be higher growth in the advanced economies and therefore higher imports by the advanced economies from the emerging economies, and that should benefit these economies," International Monetary Fund research deputy director Joerg Decressin said.

The HSBC survey has been compiled since July 2011, but is being adjusted for seasonal factors before it can be publicly released.