Mandela notes get updated security feature

THE South African Reserve Bank has introduced a new security feature in the form of little dots on the front and back of all Mandela banknotes, the Bank said on Wednesday.

Reserve Bank governor Gill Marcus says enhancing features on banknotes is an ongoing process to maintain the highest level of quality and security. "This is in line with international best practice."

The Bank introduced a new series of Mandela banknotes a year ago.

Banknotes with the new security feature will be introduced gradually, starting on Wednesday.

All current Mandela banknotes and the "Big 5" banknotes remain legal tender and will continue to co-circulate.

The Bank needs to update and upgrade the security features of South African bank notes at least every seven years, to make the notes difficult to counterfeit. This is also an international standard.

The earlier security features included spark colour-changing ink, a clear image of Mandela as well as a watermark image of him, and embossed lines on the sides of the notes for the visually impaired.