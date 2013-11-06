Jobless youth with prior experience fare better

UNEMPLOYED youth who have previous work experience are six times more likely to find a job than those who have never worked before, says an analysis of labour market trends over the past decade presented by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) on Tuesday.

The Catch-22 of needing work experience to get into the job market illustrates the importance of the government’s proposed tax incentive scheme, which will subsidise employers to take on first-time workers aged between 19 and 29.

Among the rest of the labour force, work experience also counts heavily in favour of job chances with trends showing that workers with experience are 2.3 times more likely to find work than the long-term unemployed.

The labour market trends report is based on data from the quarterly labour force survey, a household survey undertaken every three months, and its predecessor, the labour force survey. Among the trends it highlights is the success of public employment programmes in providing the first work experience of many in elementary occupations.

Of those who participated in job creation programmes in 2010, 57% found other work the following year. In 2011, that share had risen to 68%. Participants in public works projects were mostly women — 59% — and most — 70% — had less than a matric qualification.

The evidence also shows the dangers of long-term unemployment: people in short-term unemployment were 2.4 times more likely to find work than those who have sunk into long-term joblessness. The Employment Tax Incentive Bill, tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan only weeks ago and swiftly processed through the National Assembly is viewed by the government as an important measure to mitigate the effects on the youth of long-term unemployment.

It hopes to do so by lowering the risk to employers of taking on workers without work experience. The benefit will apply to youths earning between R2,000 and R6,000 a month and will be deducted from a company’s total pay-as-you-earn tax contribution.

The Stats SA analysis also highlighted the scale of the problem : 70% of about 4.5-million unemployed are young people, aged between 15 and 24, who are neither in employment nor education and training. It notes that failure to get a job early on in working life can result in "wage scars, which continue to depress earnings and employment chances for decades to come".

Across the labour market as a whole, half of all those with work earned less than R3,100, underlining the reality of low wages for 50% of the employed population. Income distribution remained racially skewed, with the median wage — or halfway point — for whites at R10,000 a month, while for blacks the median wage was R2,500.