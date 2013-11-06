Free State ‘the only province to have lost jobs in past decade’

UNEMPLOYMENT rates have remained virtually unchanged across South Africa’s nine provinces over the past decade, with the Free State the only province to report a net loss of jobs since 2003, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) said on Tuesday.

According to Stats SA’s national and provincial trends report for 2003-13, previous figures showing that South Africa gained 2.1-million jobs over the period have masked wide variations across the provinces. The provinces already differed in respect of demographic profile and economic structure.

The report is a collection of Stats SA quarterly labour force surveys over the period, including for the third quarter of this year, which Stats SA released last month.

Levels of employment had reached a peak in 2008, but the labour absorption rate remained at 41.9%. This was well below the peak reached in 2006 of 45% as job growth failed to keep up with new entrants to the labour market, Stats SA deputy director-general for population and social statistics Kefiloe Masiteng said on Tuesday.

The loss of jobs in the Free State was due to contractions in the agriculture and mining industries with the gold sector particularly affected over the period, the report read.

The Free State lost 98,000 jobs over the period, a decline of 1.2%. On the other hand, Limpopo had the highest economic growth rate of 3.7% and added 345,000 jobs.

Limpopo and Gauteng were the only two provinces that did not see a decline in agricultural employment, the biggest loser during the period, with 188,000 jobs lost. The unemployment rate in Limpopo declined from 28.8% in 2003 to 17.8% this year — now the lowest in South Africa.

Limpopo’s economic performance seems to contradict census results for 2011, which painted a picture of mass migration to richer provinces as citizens look for job opportunities and better government services. The population of Limpopo declined by 152,857 since 2001, the Northern Cape by 6,735, while the Eastern Cape lost 278,261 citizens, and the Free State 24,301.

Municipal IQ economist Karen Heese said that beyond economic opportunity and access to services poverty was an additional factor driving migration. This formed part of an "overlapping" drive for quality of life.

Stats SA also released its labour market dynamics report for last year, indicating that about 60% of people who migrated to the Western Cape and Gauteng did so for work-related reasons, as opposed to 42.8% to Limpopo.