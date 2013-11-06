Foreign security firm curbs back in bill

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has placed itself on a collision course with the private security industry by reintroducing clauses that limit foreign ownership of local security companies to 49%.

The sector is worth about R50bn a year and employs almost 2-million people. Substantial parts of it are foreign-owned or are owned by the South African subsidiaries of foreign companies. These include G4S, Chubb and ADT.

When the Private Security Industry Regulation Amendment Bill was first introduced late last year it contained clauses which insisted that 51% of all security companies should be in the hands of South Africans. This caused an uproar, with some companies threatening legal action amid predictions that it would cause substantial disinvestment.

At the time of the introduction of the bill, Police Minister Nathi Mthethwa said the limitations on foreign ownership were necessary because such ownership of security companies was a threat to national security. The offending clause was removed late last year, only to reappear when Parliament’s police committee deliberated clause by clause on the bill on Tuesday.

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Dianne Kohler Barnard said: "Today, the plan to expropriate at least 51% of ownership of foreign-owned private security companies was reintroduced during deliberations on the Private Security Bill, presumably at the instruction of the Minister of Police, Nathi Mthethwa."

Ms Barnard also said reintroduction of the clause, "one day prior to the scheduled vote on the bill, smacks of guerrilla tactics and leaves scarce time for a proper debate on this proposal. Additionally, the proposed clauses allow the minister of police discretion pertaining to the expropriation figure, thus it could well be higher than 51%".

Attorney Martin Hood, who represented some of the security companies during public hearings in Parliament, described the moves as "short-sighted", "unwise and ill-considered and representing a disincentive to investment in South Africa. They seem hellbent on creating instability in the South African economy".

He predicted that there would be litigation from companies that were facing the forced expropriation of 51% of their business interests.

Millions of South Africans rely on private security for their safety. The industry includes guarding, close protection, response security, assets in transit, event security, manufacturers, importers and distributors of monitoring devices, private investigators, security training, locksmiths and security advisers.

According to Ms Barnard, "imposing restrictions on the ownership of security companies will discourage investment in this sector and others, jeopardising jobs as well as people’s safety".

She said claims by Mr Mthethwa that the ownership of these security companies poses a threat to national security were not backed up by concrete evidence. "The DA challenged … Mthethwa to provide evidence to the portfolio committee on police to support his assertions, made a year ago, that private security companies were a threat. He has failed to do so, yet the very words from the bill he initially tabled are back."

African National Congress chairwoman of the committee Annelize van Wyk said when the clause was withdrawn it was said it could come back and "that is what has happened". She could not comment on the issue of legal action.

Police department spokesman Zweli Mnisi said the issue was never "taken off the discussion platform".