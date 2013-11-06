Drop in business confidence reflects tentative mood, says Sacci

THE business confidence index (BCI) compiled by the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) fell by 0.3 index points in October to 91.1. This was only the second time in the past six months that the index has been above 91.

Promoting South Africa’s 30-year growth and development strategy, the National Development Plan (NDP), as a comprehensive framework for accelerated economic growth, would help boost business and investor confidence, Sacci said.

Sacci’s BCI, released on Wednesday, is compiled by monitoring monthly movements in key economic indicators such as the rand exchange rate, manufacturing, share prices and inflation that have a bearing on the business mood in South Africa.

The October 2013 BCI was 0.9 index points below the level of October 2012.

Six subindices of the BCI failed to change meaningfully between September and October, "reflecting a tentative business mood", Sacci said.

The six subindices were municipal services, imports, inflation, real private-sector borrowing, precious metal prices and the rand exchange rate.

Vehicle sales, retail sales, share prices and real financing cost subindices rose in October, while manufacturing, exports and construction of buildings subindices fell.

Year on year, six subindices made positive contributions to the BCI and seven had a negative effect, with major activities such as manufacturing output, retail sales and new vehicle sales contributing to the downward pressures on the BCI in October.

Sacci raised concern over continuing labour disputes and disruptions of business, and the risks these posed to the country’s sovereign ratings.

The business lobby group said it hoped the resilience of the JSE, where the all share index set new records in October, would support improved confidence on a broader economic front.