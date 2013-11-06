Davis tax committee sees small business as priority

THE eight-member Davis tax review committee, headed by Judge Dennis Davis, says its top priority is to address ways in which South Africa’s tax system can be improved to help grow small business.

In a statement on Tuesday, it set three deadlines for submissions from interested parties on small businesses (November 20), the appropriateness of the tax base and tax mix (November 30) and base erosion and profit shifting (January 31).

Since being set up on July 17 this year, the committee has begun consultations and deliberations and has formed specialist sub-committees for the priority areas it is investigating.

While it has not yet written any reports, these are expected soon after the process of submissions and consultations has been completed.

Among other issues, the committee is investigating proposals to fund the mooted, but controversial, National Health Insurance and whether the current mining tax regime is appropriate.

All contributions can be made via e-mail to taxcom@sars.gov.za.