Curro to issue securities to fund the construction of schools over six years

CURRO Holdings plans to sell as much as R1bn of property-backed bonds to fund new schools in South Africa, as the country languishes near the bottom of global rankings for education.

The operator of private schools with more than 21,000 students will issue the first R150m of securities in two weeks, CEO Chris van der Merwe said in an interview on October 30.

The bonds, to be sold over 12 months, will complement bank loans, development financing and share sales, finance director Bernardt van der Linde said.

The CEO’s goal of tripling the number of schools to 80 over the next six years may appeal to investors in a nation with the third-worst education system, according to a World Economic Forum survey in 2013.

Securing the debt against Curro’s property holdings provides an additional lure, said chief investment officer at Atlantic Asset Management in Cape Town, Arno Lawrenz, adding that "Curro won’t struggle to place the bond."

"We fundamentally like the sector the company is involved in. This kind of issue will also suit development funds," Mr Lawrenz said.

The bond, arranged by PSG Capital, was rated A-, the fourth-lowest investment grade, by Global Credit Ratings in Johannesburg.

Feedback from the market has been "very positive" following a road show in June with South African fund managers, Mr van der Linde said.

"For the first issue we’ll be looking for between three-and five-year funding," he said. "We want to build a nice profile over time and see if we can stretch it to seven years."

The average South African pupil aged 15 years scored 13% for maths, according to South Africa’s 2012 Annual National Assessment. The education system was ranked only above Yemen and Libya in the World Economic Forum list, which was topped by Switzerland.

The low quality of schooling is feeding an unemployment rate of 24.7%, the highest of more than 40 emerging markets tracked by Bloomberg. About 3.3-million of the 10.4-million South Africans aged 15 to 24 were not in employment, education or training in the third quarter, official statistics show.

While the government has widened access to education, the next challenge is to improve the quality, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on November 4 at the release of a report on the country’s economy by Goldman Sachs.

The research said South Africa must target economic growth of 5% to cut the jobless rate.

Curro can improve education levels in South Africa, said Mr van der Merwe, a former headmaster. The company has a 100% pass rate for high-school graduates. It also runs nursery and primary schools.

"Curro has a good story that everyone understands and will likely want to support," said Momentum Asset Management head of fixed income Conrad Wood.

The company has four types of schools with different fee levels, said CEO Mr van der Merwe.

"We don’t pay megabucks to our teachers because we’re trying to keep our school fees affordable," he said. "Teachers join us because we offer smaller classes — 25 pupils at most instead of 40 or more in government schools."

Annual fees for the company’s Meridian schools, which provide remedial tuition for disadvantaged students, start as low as R12,000. The development of these schools was partly financed by a R397.1m loan last year from a fund set up by Old Mutual and the Public Investment Corporation.

The charge for a final-year high-school pupil at Curro Aurora in Johannesburg was R58,488 this year, according to the company’s website. That compares with R198,960 for Hilton College in KwaZulu-Natal, one of South Africa’s most expensive schools.

It costs R55m to R80m to build a school and two to three years to break even, Mr van der Merwe said. Curro reported first-half profit of R14.7m on August 20 compared with a year-earlier loss of R2.9m.

Curro, founded in 1998 and majority owned by PSG Financial Services, raised R605m in a March rights offer, the third since Curro sold shares in Johannesburg in June 2011. The stock has almost quadrupled to R20 a share since August of that year.

The value of Curro’s property, plant and equipment climbed 83% to R1.57bn by the end of June from a year earlier. That gives bond holders "excellent" recovery prospects, Global Credit Ratings said in a report last month.

"It was a good move to attach the bond sale to property," said Mr Lawrenz. "In the next two to three years, the interest-rate cycle will probably peak again and Curro’s yields will be attractive — a nice diversifier in a portfolio."

Bloomberg