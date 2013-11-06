COMPANY COMMENT: B&W; Clem Sunter’s views on SA

B&W Instrumentation shareholders will be breathing a sigh of relief that ELB Group has come to their rescue.

The stock is down 61% over the past year after the electrical and instrumentation firm slipped into yet another loss of R41m during the half year to February.

Results for the year ended August are only expected next week, but a trading update released after the two companies had revealed they were in talks indicated that another loss was on the cards. That’s a far cry from the 28c a share profit B&W reported in its first year on the AltX in 2008.

The outlook remains uncertain due to a lack of spending in the mining sector and few new big projects on the horizon, though why the business hasn’t been able to capitalise on spending in the energy sector, especially in renewable energy, isn’t clear. Any offer by ELB is therefore likely to be seized upon by B&W shareholders as a way out of this unsettling and uncertain future. No doubt many would prefer to receive the better rated, though thinly traded, ELB stock. But given that ELB’s R470m in cash on hand compares with B&W’s market capitalisation of just R74m, this appears unlikely.

From ELB’s perspective, the deal will add roughly R500m to its top line, no doubt at a good price that should be earnings enhancing once B&W is back on track.

HE HAS said it before, and been taken to task for it. But it’s still sobering to hear scenario planner Clem Sunter’s assessment that South Africa has a 25% chance of ending up a "broken state" within 10 years. Previously Mr Sunter viewed that possibility as a "wild card" event. What has changed his view is the extent of labour and political unrest over the past year, in particular, the killings at Marikana last August.

Addressing the Junior Mining & Exploration Conference in Bryanston on Tuesday he said: "We do not have an operating mining industry at the moment. Marikana represented a level of mayhem in our workforce that we have never seen before.

"I am very unhappy with what’s happening in Rustenburg concerning the murders of union leaders, the strife between the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union and National Union of Mineworkers, and the wage demands (that are) being made, which cannot be met."

Mr Sunter described the events that took place at Eskom’s Medupi power station, where work was suspended for four months because of labour unrest, as "chilling". Next year’s elections would be crucial because these needed to produce "an inclusive leadership".

He added: "We need a leader who can bring the country together as a team. We used to have a leader like that in Nelson Mandela. Sir Alex Ferguson was so successful with the Manchester United football team because he kept it united. If South Africa is a divided team we will not remain in the Premier League."

