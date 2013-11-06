Atlantis set for job-creation boost from investment incentive project

THE Western Cape town of Atlantis — which has in the past been severely affected by unemployment — has received another shot in the arm from the City of Cape Town, which has launched a pilot project that provides investment incentives to entrepreneurs and businesses in the area.

Mayor Patricia de Lille said on Wednesday the City had chosen to focus on Atlantis "as this community is in urgent need of assistance and was the victim of misaligned economic policies during the apartheid era".

Situated 40km north of the Cape Town central business district, Atlantis was established in the 1970s as an industrial centre. The area has since experienced a rapid loss of business and jobs, with many companies moving closer to Cape Town — a trend worsened by the 2008-09 global economic crisis.

However, Chinese electronics giant Hisense bucked this trend when it opened a factory in Atlantis, which is set to create up to 1,200 jobs during the next three to five years. Hisense also plans to open a second facility in the area that will manufacture washing machines and air-conditioning systems and at a later stage, phones and tablets. The company is likely to benefit from Cape Town’s investment incentives scheme when it embarks on its second phase of expansion.

Mayoral committee member for economic, environmental and spatial planning Garreth Bloor said at a media briefing on Wednesday the investment incentive scheme was a pilot project within the broader framework of the city-wide investment incentives policy.

The scheme is meant to stimulate job creation by making it easier for entrepreneurs to start new businesses and to support the growth of existing businesses in the Atlantis industrial area, Mr Bloor said.

He said medium to heavy manufacturers were most likely to take up the incentives, as well as other commercial industries to a lesser degree.

The project comprises financial and nonfinancial measures.

The financial measures include:

• exemption from building-plan scrutiny fees (no scrutiny fees payable for building plans submitted for approval)

• exemption from land-use application fees (no submission fees payable for land-use applications and amendments)

• deferral/debt write-off for development contributions. Companies that qualify will be exempt from development contributions in respect of both civil and electrical development contributions up to a maximum value of R1m per project

• companies will also receive an electricity tariff subsidy. (The ‘time-of-use’ tariff is pegged at the 2012-13 level for users in the industrial area.)

The nonfinancial measures include:

• fast-tracking of building plans. Complete building plans will be fast-tracked for approval within five days from the date of submission

• fast-tracking of land-use applications. Applications will be fast-tracked for approval within three months from the date of submission

• the city will assist in obtaining faster environmental authorisation from the Western Cape government’s department of environmental affairs and development planning.

Mr Bloor said in addition to being a testing ground for assessing the uptake and success of the investment incentives scheme, the Atlantis industrial area was chosen as a pilot project because it has "quantifiable development potential". It has:

• a large, skilled labour force (technicians, administrative, supervisory)

• large (unused) field sites available at very competitive prices

• good infrastructure

• effective and reliable services (such as water and electricity supply).

Roll-out

Mr Bloor said the city was in the process of identifying other areas where the further roll-out of investment incentives would be implemented. These areas would be selected based on a process currently under way to systematically track more than 70 business and industrial nodes across the city and assess their performance and long-term growth potential.

The target date for the completion of this process is early 2014.

Mr Bloor said once the City had assessed how the pilot scheme had affected Atlantis, it would consider providing similar measures in other "carefully selected" parts of Cape Town.

In these areas, some of the incentives would include a reduction in electricity tariffs (subject to Nersa’s approval); waived broadband connection charges; fast-tracking of development applications; and facilitation with the Department of Trade and Industry to obtain other relevant incentives.