Investors pile into unit trusts as risk appetite grows

ALTHOUGH there are many fund managers worried about the price of equity and property investments, the public continues to pile into unit trusts.

The net inflow of R57bn was the highest apart from the R63bn for the September 2012 quarter. There has been a R194bn inflow over the 12 months to September 2013.

Over the year there were no net flows into equity funds, a trend that was not helped by the large outflows from the struggling Investec Value fund.

Investec has been overtaken by Stanlib in terms of the size of assets excluding money market funds. Stanlib’s biggest fund remains Stanlib Income but there has been steady support for its equity and balanced funds.

Unlike 2008, in which 60% of the inflows parked in money market funds, investors are taking more risk. In the year to September 2013, just 15% went into money funds.

Almost two-thirds of flows — R110bn — went into multiasset funds. These used to be called balanced funds and they invest in equities, bonds, property, cash and foreign assets in a single "one-stop" unit trust.

Five of the 10 largest unit trusts in the country are multiasset funds: Allan Gray Balanced and Stable, Coronation Balanced Plus, Investec Opportunity and Foord Balanced.

Prudential unit trusts MD John Kinsley says that it is the exception for a financial adviser to try to build a portfolio of asset class unit trusts such as an equity or a bond fund.

Advisers have tried to do their own asset allocation in the past but got their fingers burnt. They prefer to delegate this to the asset manager by investing in a balanced fund.

This avoids the nightmare of choosing between 1,025 local unit trusts.

Not that intermediaries are still the dominant sales channel, in fact they account for 27% of sales, with 28% coming directly from the public, 24% from linked product companies and 21% from institutional investors,

The multiasset funds provide exposure to equity. The high equity funds accounted for R16bn, or about half of the R35bn attracted by multiasset funds in the September quarter.

Leon Campher, CEO of the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa, says it is good news that investors are not chasing returns by putting all their money in specialist funds.

"At least today’s popular funds are diversified and the asset mix is managed by expert asset managers."

There has been a slowdown in the public’s love affair with property funds, with net outflows of R300m during the quarter, although there is still R48.6bn in the real estate category.

Other specialist categories continued to bleed. There was also a R160m outflow from resources funds, which now have R4.6bn under management.

He says multiasset funds should beat inflation and cash over time and beat equity funds in bear markets.

There is still considerable support for more conservative funds. There was R6bn invested in money market funds and sales of R9.6bn in interest-bearing funds as investors hunt for better returns than cash across the yield curve.

The number of foreign collective investment schemes has barely changed over the past five years at 303.

Mr Campher says that a decision to invest in these funds should be determined by the value of the rand in the short term. "Your long-term investment objectives and diversification strategy should determine your exposure to offshore investments. Once you have committed to foreign investments you need to remain faithful to your chosen strategy," he says.

There is now R75bn in global funds denominated in rand, still popularly known as asset-swap funds, and a further R15bn in regionally focused funds.

Most investors still prefer to see their foreign assets fully externalised and there is R196bn of legitimate South African money invested in approved foreign funds domiciled abroad.