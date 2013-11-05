Friendlier climate for investment ‘now urgent’

GLOBAL investment bank Goldman Sachs on Monday released a detailed review of South Africa acknowledging the significant strides made in 20 years of democracy, but warning it was vital that the government made a "much more determined and coherent" effort to improve the investment climate.

Included in this would be "a better balanced and friendly regulatory, productivity and labour picture", said MD of Goldman Sachs in SA Colin Coleman. This was essential in order to raise growth, stave off the budget and current account deficits, and deal with joblessness and inequality.

The launch of the report was attended by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and several high-profile business leaders.

The report draws attention to the key structural economic advances made since 1994, which include: close to tripling gross domestic product (GDP) from $136bn to $385bn; reducing inflation from an average of 14% in the 14 years prior to 1994 to an average of 6% in the years that followed; and the rise in gross gold and foreign exchange reserves from $3bn to $50bn today.

It is also recognises South Africa’s enormous social transformation, which has seen the extension of social welfare grants from 2.4-million to 16.1-million people and the rapid growth of the African middle class, which "more than doubled" from 1993 to 2008.

Black ownership of the JSE had risen to 21% last year, compared to 5% in 1995.

But for South Africa to overcome its challenges — in particular stubborn unemployment and inequality — it should aim to raise its GDP growth rate from the past 20 years’ average of 3.3% to 5%. At this rate of growth, the size of the economy would reach $1-trillion by 2030.

"Such growth, if attained, would cut both the unemployment rate and debt to GDP percentage in half, and see GDP per capita double," says the report.

This would require net foreign direct investment of $5bn-$10bn a year, up from the average since 1994 of $1.9bn a year.

"This will require a much more determined and coherent focus on improving the investment climate. We urgently need to revive investment in the mining and related manufacturing sectors. This requires a much better balanced and friendly regulatory, productivity and labour picture," said Mr Coleman in his presentation.

The government forecasts growth of 2.1% this year and 3% next. Falling labour productivity, fractious labour relations and the inefficiency and shortcomings of the public sector, especially in education and health, are named as key obstacles in the way of better growth and employment.

While "the harder part" entailed getting the labour-business interface right, much of work to be done was about fixing the basics, Mr Coleman said afterwards.

"This isn’t about changing policy; it is about getting the basics right. For instance, in the public service it is about getting people to be effective and efficient."

Mr Gordhan said challenges identified by the Goldman Sachs report had been recognised in the National Development Plan.

"We have come a long way in South Africa but the key issue now is not getting another diagnosis on what is wrong and what we need to do differently, but in effecting those things together with leadership in all sections of society. (Achieving it) could take us into a very different space."

But changing behaviour did not come easy, said Mr Gordhan. "If we want to change that GDP growth number to 5% and raise foreign direct investment, then we all have to do things to create an environment to allow that investment to come in.… What is striking is that we don’t have enough conversation about that among ourselves."

Bobby Godsell, chairman of Business Leadership SA, said the report was very helpful in showing that in South Africa the glass "is both half full and half empty".

He said several recent initiatives provided hope that South Africa could turn a corner and take on some of its challenges. The first was the National Development Plan, which he said, had given South Africans "a framework" to think about their future and had provided "a dialogue that was forward looking".

The second was the launch in July of the National Education Collaboration Trust, a partnership involving government, business, labour and civil society.

Dialogue between the government and business had also qualitatively improved in the past three months.

"We should learn to be patriots in our businesses capacity, and government should accept the importance of growth and realise if the private sector grows that is good for South Africa ," said Mr Godsell.