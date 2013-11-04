Competition Commission in spotlight over costs orders

THE Competition Commission says the awarding of costs orders against it would affect its budget and its role in merger regulation.

It approached the Constitutional Court for clarity on costs orders following the decision by the Competition Appeal Court in May last year to award a punitive cost order against it in the appeal by Pioneer Hi-Bred and Pannar Seed.

The two firms appealed against a decision by the Competition Tribunal, which confirmed the commission’s prohibition of their intermediate merger.

The Constitutional Court invited representatives from the Johannesburg Bar to make submissions as friends of the court in Monday’s proceedings. They argued that the tribunal should have the power to make cost orders in certain circumstances as without such powers it would not be in a position to control its own procedures. These orders should also be applicable to the commission, despite it being a statutory body that performs litigation as part of its mandate.

"If the tribunal cannot order costs ... then it has no means to curb excessive and vexatious litigation. This undermines its ability to control its own process," Kirsty McLean, advocate of the friends of the court, argued.

She said parties could abuse procedures by calling for excessive discovery, unnecessary witnesses, unnecessary interlocutory applications or the pursuit of meritless points. "In this context, litigation may easily become oppressive, needless and contrary to the interests of justice," she said.

Wim Trengove SC, appearing for the commission, argued that neither the tribunal nor the appeal court had any power under the Competition Act to grant costs orders against the commission in any tribunal proceedings, and in particular in merger proceedings.

He also argued that it was permissible to award costs against a statutory body such as the commission if it was acting maliciously, with bias or any other motive, yet this was never suggested in the hearings before the tribunal or the Competition Appeal Court.

The court reserved its judgment.