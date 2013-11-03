Heart for animals but head for maths

PRASHEEN Singh, a senior investment consultant and boss of RisCura Consulting, aspired to become a vet but found she could still make a difference in the world by using her aptitude for figures. She spoke to Margaret Harris.

What do you do?

My position involves advising several of South Africa’s largest institutions on how to meet their investment goals. For example, for pension funds I advise how to best structure their investments to provide for their members’ retirement income needs. This entails assisting them with their investment strategy and setting their strategic asset allocation (which is the mix of different types of assets such as shares, bonds, property and cash), researching the right asset managers to manage their funds and ensuring that its implementation is well managed and monitored.

You are also a public speaker. What are the vital ingredients of a good speech?

The most important thing for me is to understand my audience and what they need to take away from my presentation. When preparing, I need to tailor the content and the manner in which the message is conveyed to ensure that the members of the audience each get the most out of it and can make informed decisions based on the information I have provided. Being able to engage an audience, rather than just talking “at” them, is imperative.

How do you prepare yourself for a public speech?

I would be nervous if I felt out of my depth, so ensuring that I have a thorough understanding of the issues I am discussing is crucial for me to feel prepared. Also, the enthusiasm or passion I feel for the subject usually keeps me on my toes. Thereafter, I guess it’s the old adage -practise, practise, practise. It certainly doesn’t hurt.

What would surprise people most about your job?

I think people assume that as an investment consultant I would provide advice and then walk away, but investment consultants are in fact intricately involved with the decisions, so there is always something going on that affects a decision made or one that needs to be made. So I guess you never truly switch off from work entirely.

What would you change about your job if you could?

There are still far too many instances of members cashing in their savings when they change jobs, thereby missing out on those years of savings and limiting the power of compounding to work its magic and help them accumulate sufficient capital to retire comfortably. My team and I continue to strive to find better ways to get the message across and would love to see changes in the actions members take.

What did you want to be when you were a child?

With my love for animals, being a vet was my most enduring aspiration. I wanted to make a difference to the lives of the animals that could not voice their own needs. But I find that investment consulting, although very different, fulfils that need for me to make a difference by using my aptitude for numbers.

What are your qualifications and how do they help you do your job?

I have a bachelor of business science in quantitative management and an MSc in the mathematics of finance, both from the University of Cape Town. The investment world is incredibly complex and I find that the analytical and mathematical skills my education afforded me are imperative for my job. They allow me to understand the complex analytics, discuss and debate the issues and, in so doing, allow me to communicate those complex issues in a simpler, more relevant manner to my clients.

What are the tools of your trade — the things you cannot do your job without?

I guess the tools are really more intangible:

• the ability to adapt and change views or ideas as things evolve, but also to remain resolute when the situation calls for it;

• an interest and passion to make a difference for our clients; and

• the patience to deal with the variety of issues thrown your way every day.

What qualities do you need to do your job?

In addition to analytical skills, you need the ability to think broadly, evaluate the issue from different perspectives, and ask questions so that you don’t just follow the same tried and tested formulae.

You also need to be authentic and good with people — in the team and with clients — to ensure that relationships are built on trust and that outcomes are always in members’ best interests.

What is the best career advice you have ever received and who gave it to you?

“Whatever you do, do it wholeheartedly, with dedication and to the best of your ability.” This advice came from my uncle and affects how I approach everything thrown at me. It has been invaluable to me, but I think it is universally applicable.

