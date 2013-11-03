Audit committees in the firing line

QUESTIONS are being asked about whether audit committees can be blamed for the corrupt bread and construction cartels, as well as the paucity of clean public sector audits.

These bodies are made up of board members who, according to the King report on corporate governance, are supposed to ensure the integrity of integrated reporting and internal financial controls, and to identify and manage financial risks.

The auditor-general’s recent report on local government contained strong indictments of their committees.

It is peppered with statements such as: “The level of material misstatements in the financial statements ... indicates that audit committees did not adequately review financial statements before they were submitted for audit purposes”, and “the many supply chain management findings indicate that the work performed was not robust enough to strengthen the system”.

Nigel Payne, who is a member of the King committee on corporate governance and an experienced director, said public sector audit committees lacked the clout conferred on private sector companies by their membership of the board.

This, along with powers given to them by the Companies Act, allowed them to be able to demand and, if necessary, enforce accountability.

“In the state environment audit committees lack this clout,” Mr Payne said. “They receive their mandate via the (Public Finance Management Act) or (Municipal Finance Management Act), but report to the accounting officer — on whom they are in turn reporting.”

To date, it has not been explained how audit committees at companies involved in the construction cartel, which paid up to R1.5m to bribe competitors to submit losing bids, failed to detect these payments.

Unlike the auditor-general, construction companies surveyed did not include independent evaluations of their audit committees in annual reports.

Geoff Everingham, a corporate governance expert based at the University of Cape Town, said the cartels possibly had very little documentation, if any.

“My guess would be that most of it took place by a ‘wink and a nod’, making it difficult, if not impossible, for the auditors, let alone the audit committee, to detect,” he said.

Sindi Zilwa, co-founder and CEO of accounting firm Nkonki, wrote a book on the topic called The Ace Model: Winning Formula for Audit Committees. It discusses the core elements needed for an effective audit committee. One of them, participation, requires committees to “listen and interrogate”.

According to the book, this entails following up with detailed questions based on the answer. However, this is dependent on the skills mix of the committee members.

“Sometimes people get audit committees with specialist knowledge of the company’s business but no financial knowledge, which can become a problem as they are unable to interrogate financial information presented by management,” Ms Zilwa said.

Speaking at Nkonki’s third annual audit committee conference last week, Brian Mungofa, a partner at the firm, said one of the things hindering clean audits in government bodies was unprepared audit committees.

