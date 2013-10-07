The heavyweight behind the lite beer

WHEN Andrea Quaye starts talking about an advertisement for beer featuring the song Ice Ice Baby, I tell her I did not see it and jokingly ask her to sing it. She does, and that’s when I realise why Quaye is such a likable woman. It comes from the confidence of knowing she is good at what she does, so even doing something silly doesn’t diminish her.

Quaye is the GM of Castle Lite beer for South African Breweries (SAB), and has the job of making an already popular brand even more popular. In some ways, that is harder than taking a troubled brand and making it shine again, she says.

I suspect that SAB appointed a woman because she will instinctively know how to target the female market, instantly doubling the potential customer base. But that is one thing she absolutely cannot do.

"Being responsible for a brand means you need to stay true to what the brand is about, and the brand is about progressive men. So I can’t say let’s go for women. You decide what your target market is and what your proposition is and stick to that, because as soon as brands get a little schizophrenic people don’t trust them any more."

She likens a brand to individuals, and says if they begin to act out of character, people no longer like them. "If you target a beer at women, men won’t drink it any more. They won’t, the buggers!"

Quaye is as refreshing as a long cold drink herself, and just as bubbly. Perhaps she inherited some of that fizz from her parents, a Brazilian and a Ghanaian, who brought her up mostly in South Africa, with spells in Brazil and Ghana and schooling in Swaziland. She has her anaesthetist father to thank for that globetrotting, and it is obviously addictive, as she insisted on going to university in France. "I learned French at school, and because I love languages and different cultures I studied economics in Grenoble. Leaving your parents and going to study in a foreign country because you insist kind of places the responsibility on you to make it a success. It was a real adventure and a very formative phase in my adulthood."

After graduating, she returned to South Africa and joined Unilever’s marketing department. "I really loved it because marketing is both left-and right-brain work. I’m quite creative and strategic and I also like to see results, so it’s the perfect mix for the type of person I am."

Then she joined SAB and travelled extensively across Africa working on new product development. Then she changed tack and took a job with cellular network operator Cell C. But within a year she was asking SAB to take her back, she says, comically rolling her eyes heavenwards as she mimics herself begging for forgiveness.

"I’m wired for beer, for something really tangible that you can touch. I love beer and I love the culture at SAB. It’s been around a lot longer than the cellphone companies and it has a lot of tradition and it’s really exciting to be here when we are ramping things up and want to take things to the next level."

SAB took her back and gave her the slumping brand of Carling Black Label to revive.

"It was lacking relevance and wasn’t connecting with the 21st-century man. It was all about physical masculinity and we wanted to move it towards something more modern and multifaceted." So, promoting the idea that men need more than muscles, then I ask? Quaye likes this distillation. "Marketing isn’t complicated. You put a whole bunch of smart people in the mix and we complicate things, but the art of marketing is about coming up with really simple ideas and communicating them in a simple way."

Importantly, the turnaround campaign cemented her faith in herself as a leader. "It instilled a little more self-belief, and if you don’t believe in yourself nobody else will."

It also proved the need to surround yourself with the best people, who are confident enough to tell you when you are right and when you are wrong. "It was a great lesson in leadership because to take a big brand that’s in decline and turn it around you need serious horsepower." She does not believe being a woman holds anyone back at SAB. As an output-oriented company, people who focus on what they need to achieve and put their head down to get it done will thrive, she says.

"I have the view that the world is full of abundance and you have to go out there and get it, and if there is an obstacle then it’s there for you to overcome. It’s easy for me to say because I have a good education and good experience. For some people, it’s a big barrier, but being a woman in a male-dominated environment hasn’t held me back."

Then she laughs: "Maybe it’s because I have testosterone in me!" But sometimes she can be quite girly, she says, if that means loving shoes and other beautiful things. "But I’m a tough cookie and very goal-oriented. Winning and achieving appeal to me. If I set out to do something and I fail, I’ll try to learn why it didn’t pan out. I’m a big believer in learning and making sure you put things out there and try them and grow because that makes you a better person."

After four years with Carling, Quaye was moved to Castle Lite, where the challenge is to maintain the momentum of a brand that has grown year on year to become the fastest-growing beer in South Africa.

She talks about advertising campaigns to promote it as extra-cold refreshment, with frosted pumps in bars and ink on the label that shows up only at below freezing point. That’s when she sings Ice Ice Baby, tapping out a funky beat below the lyrics.

She admits she is a little concerned about how she can make her mark with a brand that is already successful, and believes it will take a few years.

But it is a symbiotic relationship, because the brand is growing her. "One of the things this brand allows me to learn about is digital marketing and social connections and engaging with consumers and cutting-edge technologies.

"Castle Lite is probably leading the industry from a social-media point of view. Digital and social media are at the core of what we are developing, not a tag-on."

She also supports the brand physically by drinking Castle Lite herself. You have to believe in your own message. At 40, with daughters aged seven and three, she looks very health conscious, and appreciates it for the low calories as well as the low alcohol.

Interestingly, it was launched as a low-calorie beer in 1994 and then people started buying it for the low alcohol when attitudes to drinking and driving become more stern.

"People wanted to control the amount they drank and be able to spend an evening with friends and not feel trashed at the end," she says.

"Don’t feel trashed" would make a brilliant marketing slogan. I will suggest it to her next time.